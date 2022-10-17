This past summer, movie-going audiences were delighted by the horror thriller The Invitation. Now, the film is coming home on Blu-ray and DVD with an unrated cut and tons of bonus features for fans to enjoy! The Invitation is already available to purchase on Digital, but the physical version will be released on October 25.

The Invitation follows Evie (Nathalie Emmanuel), a young woman who is left without any family after her mother passes away. However, after taking a DNA test, she connects with a long-lost cousin and gets invited to a wedding to meet the rest of the family. However, the trip soon becomes a nightmare as Evie discovers the secrets hidden in her newfound family history. The film also stars Thomas Doherty, Stephanie Corneliussen, Alana Boden, Hugh Skinner, and Sean Pertwee.

When fans buy the Blu-ray or Digital version of the film, they will get access to a slew of bonus features. This includes a brand new unrated cut of the film that promises to be gorier than the PG-13 cut audiences saw in theaters. There are also a couple of behind-the-scenes featurettes that give viewers a closer look at the story, cast, and the film’s set design. There will also be deleted scenes, an alternate ending, and more. Those who buy a DVD copy of the film will also get access to the behind-the-scenes featurettes.

The Invitation is directed by Jessica M. Thompson from a script by Blair Butler. The film is her sophomore feature film directorial outing, following her debut with 2017’s The Light of the Moon. Butler’s previous writing credits include the horror films Hell Fest and Polaroid. Emile Gladstone produces the film with executive producers Michael P. Flannigan and Thompson.

Check out the full list of bonus features available on the Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital releases below:

BLU-RAY™ AND DIGITAL

All-new unrated cut Behind-the-scenes featurettes: Lifting the veil: Story The wedding party: Cast Till death do us part: Design Deleted & extended scenes including an alternate ending Outtakes & bloopers

DVD

Behind-the-scenes featurettes: Lifting the veil: Story The wedding party: Cast Till death do us part: Design

The Invitation gets its physical release on October 25 and is already available on Digital. Check out the film’s trailer and full synopsis below: