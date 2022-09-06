Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Invitation (2022)Though The Invitation has its supporters, it would not be unfair to say the film did not receive a celebratory reception upon release. The film did open at number one at the domestic box office, but critiques have generally been mixed, at best. Though reviews have been somewhat unenthusiastic, much praise for Jessica M. Thompson’s film has largely, and deservedly, been centered on the film’s gothic-influenced production design. Less attention has been paid, though, to what truly makes the film far more captivating than most reviews would have one believe: the film’s ideological significance. The film’s protagonist, Evie (Nathalie Emmanuel), uses the powers of her oppressors to overthrow them, creating a cathartic cinematic experience for marginalized viewers.

Evie, a ceramics artist, is struggling to make ends meet after the loss of her mother. While catering a corporate event, she receives a DNA testing kit, and is surprised when the results reveal she has extended family in England. Evie travels with her newfound cousin, Oliver (Hugh Skinner), to a family wedding at the estate of Walt DeVille (Thomas Doherty). Evie is promptly charmed by the chiseled lord of the manor, and she begins an instantly passionate romance as the wedding approaches. At a masquerade dinner, it is revealed that Walt is a centuries-old vampire, and he intends to marry Evie and turn her into one of his undead brides. After a failed escape, Evie goes through with the wedding, only to absorb Walt’s powers and use them to kill him and escape.

Now, for anyone who has any knowledge whatsoever of Bram Stoker’s Dracula, it will likely be obvious that this is a reimagined Dracula story, where the infamous vampire courts and marries a new bride. If not immediately clear, it will become so when Evie is introduced to two “bridesmaids,” Lucy (Alana Boden) and Viktoria (Stephanie Corneliussen serving Mean Girls-Elvira). It is true that the film feels familiar and predictable in spots, but never enough to overshadow how the film creates a cathartic viewing experience through its protagonist’s journey from outsider to revolutionary.

Evie vs. Walt (And Everything He Represents)

The film sets up its portrayal of overcoming oppression through the juxtaposition of its protagonist, Evie, against its antagonist, Walt. Walt is the head of a system of power of which he is in full control. He leads a council of powerful families who have been prosperous and powerful for countless generations. His covenant knows of his vampirism and is complicit in his murderous bloodlust and kidnapping of women. In return for their complicity, Walt supplies them with wealth and protection. At a symbolic level, Walt’s vampirism represents his exploitation of others for his own gain, and his covenant represent those who keep oppressive power structures in place for their own benefit.

Evie As An Outsider

Whereas Walt is depicted as the leader of his system of power, Evie is, on multiple levels, situated as an outsider. First, Evie is marked as different by her class. Whereas Walt’s cohort is comprised of the unfathomably wealthy, Evie is working class, waitressing to barely make ends meet. When she arrives at Walt’s estate, she quickly empathizes with the working-class grounds staff, and attempts help one of the new maids clean broken kitchenware. Mr. Field (Sean Pertwee), the head butler (and the most complicit in Walt’s exploits), disparages the maid, and looks down upon Evie for helping her. Here, she is portrayed as being more like the working people on the grounds than one of the elites. Additionally, each of the extravagances she finds at Walt’s estate are luxuries she will never know in her life, unless, as she learns, she agrees to be exploited by Walt and become his new bride.

Second, Evie is marked differently by her identity as a woman. Walt’s power is specifically predicated on the exploitation of women. Each of his brides, including the two current ones, are women he has courted under false pretenses. His abusive control over them led to the previous bride, Emmaline (Virág Bárány), taking her own life. As evidenced by his courtship of Evie, Walt treats these women as objects, simply replacing the former lady of the house in order to retain his power. Walt’s treatment of women as property is made most explicit through the mansion’s maid staff, who are literally numbered rather than named. Again, Evie demonstrates an empathetic connection with the women Walt exploits. Evie takes the time to learn the names of the numbered maids, and she feels a spiritual connection to Emmaline.

And, as a woman of color, Evie differs from Walt and his supporters, who are nearly all white. When Evie’s best friend, Grace (Courtney Taylor), sees a picture of Oliver for the first time, she immediately comments on his whiteness. Since the maid staff are more racially diverse than Walt’s covenant, it is again suggested that Evie finds empathetic connection with them through the identification of difference, and that Walt also oppresses those who are racially different.

Breaking the Cycle

In the final act of the film, Evie absorbs Walt’s powers (strength, fangs, and claws) by drinking his blood. She then uses his own abilities against him to kill him and destroy the mansion. By using his powers to destroy Walt’s covenant, she both literally and symbolically uses his power to dismantle an oppressive system founded on wealth, patriarchy, and whiteness. Significantly, she does not keep these powers. Walt’s death takes her powers away, which represents her not reproducing the same system of power Walt established through his powers. Rather, in a coda, Evie and Courtney pursue the living members of Walt’s circle using their own brand of vigilante justice.

Evie’s journey takes on a cathartic dimension because of her intersectional outsider identity. The Invitation provides a vision of an oppressed person taking power from their oppressors, using that power to dismantle the system which upholds it, and activating new methods of achieving justice. For marginalized viewers, and likely especially for those who feel represented by Evie’s axes of identity, The Invitation is not to be dismissed because of its lukewarm reception, but to be celebrated for allowing viewers to identify with a heroine as she dismantles an oppressive regime.