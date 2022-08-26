In 2019 Sam Raimi announced he was developing a horror film called The Bride, and movie fans couldn’t contain their excitement. Now after several changes in production companies, directors, and producers, the world is finally going to be able to see it under a different name: The Invitation. Taking cues from the classic Gothic novel Dracula by Bram Stoker, The Invitation tells the story of a young woman thrust into the glamorous world of old money and finds something much more sinister behind the gold-plated facade. While many horror films today have to adhere firmly to either the modern slasher camp or the subtle ghost story period piece, The Invitation seems to toe the line by bringing Victorian characters to the modern world. Here’s everything we know about where and how you can watch this summer’s newest horror hit.

The director of The Invitation is Jessica M. Thompson. This Australian filmmaker made her debut only a few years ago with the 2017 film The Light of the Moon. That film told the story of a woman who was sexually assaulted in New York City and covers a six-week period following the assault, dealing with its impact on her life and relationships. Starring Stephanie Beatriz, the film received an incredible amount of praise and earned a 97% on Rotten Tomatoes. Since then, she directed six episodes of the Australian TV series, The End, about three generations of a family trying their best to navigate how to live meaningfully and die with dignity. With these credits behind her, her second feature film is sure to be an interesting exploration of the real issues that turn good horror films into classics.

The cast of The Invitation reads off like a list of who's who of up-and-coming British actors. Starring as the lead in the film, Evie, is Nathalie Emmanuel. Though she got her start on the West End in critically acclaimed productions like The Lion King, most people will recognize her for her turn as Missandei in the hit HBO series Game of Thrones. Since then, her career has been on fire with starring roles in franchises like Maze Runner and The Fast and the Furious as well as heartfelt TV shows like Four Weddings and a Funeral. Thomas Doherty plays Walter, the seductive cousin she meets at the wedding. Doherty got his start in Disney Channel original movies like Descendants but has since moved on to more challenging work. After a short but charismatic appearance in High Fidelity, he has become a star of the successful reboot of Gossip Girl. Evie’s other male cousin Oliver is played by Hugh Skinner. Skinner gained fame with American audiences as the overly emotional boyfriend in Fleabag and as a young Colin Firth in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. With several other seasoned British actors rounding out the cast, it has the potential to be an exciting ensemble piece.

When Will The Invitation Be Released?

The Invitation will have a nationwide theatrical release on August 26, 2022. You can visit the film's official website to find what theaters near you are playing the film.

Will The Invitation Be Available on Streaming the Same Day as Theaters?

Unfortunately, The Invitation will not be available for streaming on the same day as its theatrical release and there is no news on what streaming service it will end up on.

However, Sony Pictures Entertainment signed a five-year deal in April 2021 that will give Netflix the exclusive US rights to Sony’s films once they leave theaters and premium video-on-demand services, so you can expect that the film will land there in the coming months.

What is The Invitation About?

The official plot synopsis via Sony Pictures reads:

After the death of her mother and having no other known relatives, Evie takes a DNA test... and discovers a long-lost cousin she never knew she had. Invited by her newfound family to a lavish wedding in the English countryside, she's at first seduced by the sexy aristocrat host but is soon thrust into a nightmare of survival as she uncovers twisted secrets in her family's history and the unsettling intentions behind their sinful generosity

Is There A Trailer For The Invitation?

A full-length trailer for The Invitation was released on June 27th and reveals what led the independent but lonely Evie to this vast and secretive English country estate. While still grieving the death of her only family member, her mother, she realizes she is not as alone as she thinks when she discovers she has a cousin on a DNA website. At first, she is swept off her feet by this charming family as they invite her to a luxurious wedding but she is soon terrified to see the kind of people they are. Still, it remains unclear just what they are and what they are after. They brutally stab someone at the dinner table, lick the blood from Evie's injured finger, and hint at the need to replace a long-lost member. Are they vampires? Ghosts? Or merely sadists? The only thing that’s clear is Evie is in terrible danger.

Other Movies Like The Invitation

While you wait for your local theater to screen The Invitation, here’s a list of just a few horror films that defied the genre and not only scared audiences but made a lasting impact.

Nosferatu the Vampyre - Seeing as how The Invitation is based heavily on Dracula, it’s only fair that a vampire tale is included on this list. Based on the classic 1922 German film, Nosferatu the Vampyre is a modern horror classic that embraces the rules and tone of its silent film predecessor. Set in 19th-century Germany, the film opens when Jonathan (Bruno Ganz), a real estate agent, goes to Transylvania to visit the mysterious Count Dracula (Klaus Kinski) in order to formalize the purchase of a property in his hometown. When Dracula arrives in Germany, he already has Jonathan under his spell and brings a plague upon the town. It is up to Jonathan’s fiance Lucy (Isabelle Adjani) to bring this evil to an end. Kinski and Ganz are great, but it is Adjani’s performance that unites the silent film sensibilities to contemporary horror, making it scary and seductive.

Get Out - No other horror film in recent years has changed the game quite like Get Out. The film follows Chris (Daniel Kaluuya), a black photographer visiting his white girlfriend’s family for the first time. Initially, he finds them to be pleasant if somewhat overly sensitive to their racial differences but soon uncovers a deeper and darker secret behind their facade. By mixing classic horror tropes with real issues like racism, director Jordan Peele creates something really special. Based on the trailer, The Invitation seems to be playing with the same differences. It’s a winning combination that makes horror films last long after the jump scares have worn off.

Crimson Peak - Though it didn’t get the praise it deserved upon release, Crimson Peak is a high point in the career of director Guillermo Del Toro. It tells the story of Edith (Mia Wasikowska), a young author reeling from a recent family tragedy who marries a charming rich man, Sir Thomas Sharpe (Tom Hiddleston). Unfortunately, she has to contend with his cold sister, Lucille (Jessica Chastain) as well as the mysterious secrets that haunt their estate, Crimson Peak. The film may not have a lot of jump scares, but it will leave you haunted by the very real horrors of a dysfunctional family. Like The Invitation, Crimson Peak makes Victorian horror as fresh as ever and the cast makes it unforgettable.