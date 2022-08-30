Director Jessica M. Thompson revealed that her PG-13 gothic vampire movie The Invitation has an R-rated cut that’ll be released when the movie becomes available at home. Speaking with Bloody Disgusting, Thompson also underlined the R-rated version of The Invitation is bloodier, hornier, and funnier than the cut that hit theaters.

In a re-imagining of the Dracula mythos, The Invitation follows a young woman, Evie (Nathalie Emmanuel), who finds out she has a wealthy family in the UK and gets invited to a wedding with all her expenses paid. At first, Evie thinks she’s lucky to have found caring people who want to connect with long-lost family members, but she soon finds out there are strange things happening around her family and her mysterious host, Walter (Thomas Doherty). The movie has been praised for its Gothic atmosphere and for using vampires as they were intended to be: deadly, but as sexy as someone can be. So, we can all rejoice in the fact there’s actually an R-rated version of The Invitation that amps up both the gore and the sex. As Thompson explains it:

“Yeah, a little bit more blood, a little bit more of that, but I’m someone who thinks you lose the tension as soon as you reveal your monster. I feel like the longer you can hold it off, the better. So there’s still that keeping of mystery, but I will say there’s a bit more gore. There’s a little bit more blood. There’s a little more swearing, and the sex scene is a good chunk longer. These are all the fun things we get to do with our R-rated version.”

As Thompson reveals, “the PG-13 version is what’s going to be out in cinemas, but the R version is actually going to be online on the streamers." The strategy makes sense. With a PG-13 rating, The Invitation can make more money from the box office. But it’s exciting to know an R-rated version not only exists but also is planned to be released. And the way Thompson describes it, we’ll get an explicit decapitation scene. In the director’s words: “But yeah, something happens to Emmaline, the great-grandmother, that I think is quite a shock, and Iván Pohárnok’s prosthetics are fantastic.”

The Invitation is directed by Thompson from a screenplay by Blair Butler. The movie also stars Stephanie Corneliussen, Alana Boden, Courtney Taylor, Hugh Skinner, and Sean Pertwee.

The Invitation is playing now in theaters. Check out the movie’s trailer and synopsis below.