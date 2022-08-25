From director Jessica M. Thompson and writer Blair Butler, The Invitation follows the story of a struggling artist named Evie (Nathalie Emmanuel) who finds herself looking for family and connection after the recent death of her mother. After taking a mail-in DNA test, she's surprised by some unexpected results — and when her long-lost cousin Oliver (Hugh Skinner) invites her overseas to attend a wedding in an effort to introduce her to more extended family, Evie reluctantly agrees, finding herself at a lavish manor in the English countryside owned by a very handsome and mysterious host in Walter (Thomas Doherty). As the wedding draws nearer, strange things begin to happen around the mansion — and Evie is torn between a potential new romance with Walter and hidden horrors that may be lurking in not only the house's depths but her family's ancient history. The movie also stars Stephanie Corneliussen as Viktoria, Alana Boden as Lucy, Courtney Taylor as Grace, and Sean Pertwee as Mr. Fields.

Ahead of the film's theatrical release this week, Collider had the opportunity to speak with co-stars Emmanuel and Doherty about working on this modern-day Gothic horror film. Over the course of the interview, which you can either watch above or read below, the duo spoke about the complexities of Evie and Walter's relationship, what initially drew Emmanuel to her role, and why Doherty enjoyed playing the layered aspects of Walter's personality. They also discussed what it was like to film the dinner scene — and who Emmanuel had on-set for that moment.

Collider: I just have to start by saying I loved the two of you together in this movie. It is so fun and spooky and sexy, and I feel like it's everything you want out of a modern Gothic tale. Nathalie, Evie is someone who feels like a breath of fresh air in this movie. She's a modern heroine who gets dropped into a different time with different traditions. What initially drew you to the part?

NATHALIE EMMANUEL: Yeah, I loved the clash of those two worlds. She's a very modern woman, but I really was drawn to the idea of, in a way, this feminist retelling of a Dracula story, which is obviously a very old, very well-known story. —and what would happen if you placed someone very modern in that context. It's immediately just really interesting for all the reasons. But as a creative myself, I was drawn to Evie's sort of artist struggle and that curiosity as well about family history and not-so-great parts of it, but also they're just a part of your story. This is worst-case scenario, what happens when you find out. So I was immediately just drawn to the character's handling of that, but also just the sort of context. It's just a lot of fun as well.

Thomas, Walter has a lot of layers as a character. I don't think that's an over-exaggeration. and we get to see those gradually peel back over the course of this movie. What were you most excited to get to dig into and explore in him?

THOMAS DOHERTY: I think it's really fun to... I love just playing characters. I love the extremities of human behavior and the possibilities. One thing that I love is that I feel like we all do possess the capability or the capacity to be sociopathic or enlightened, insanely. A lot of that is determined by environment. So I do have a lot of empathy for human beings. Generally. I think there's a lot of conditioning, and although Walter is absolutely insane and evil, I think it is important still to find that empathy in that character. Doesn't excuse any responsibility, but definitely to find the humanity in that. So I guess just toying with that, playing with that, having... It was almost like I was doing a film and I got to play two different characters, which was fun. The one thing that I did a lot when I was playing good Walter, I was clenching my jaw a lot. That was one way of the bad Walter being held back, so it was a little nod to bad Walter in there, but yeah, no, it was really good fun. I enjoyed it a lot.

He feels like two different characters in the sense that I think you both get to play the romance of their relationship before the horror starts. It's a very clear delineation between the two, which I thought was really fascinating. For both of you, what did you try to focus on in terms of how your character's relationship changes and evolves to embrace that darker side later in the movie?

EMMANUEL: Well, Jess [Thompson] was so good at helping us build intimacy from the beginning, and I think what Thomas was saying about the humanity of Walt... he's a very expert charmer, manipulator. I think that he can see Evie's real vulnerability and needing to be the sort of savior in a way, and he becomes exactly that from the beginning when he defends her against Sean Pertwee's character. She's immediately just enamored with him because he is the powerful man, and he's come in and been cool with her, done the right thing, so he becomes what she needs him to be. I just think that very quickly builds intimacy with them.

As she's becoming more and more unsure of herself, unsure of her instincts and believing her instincts, he just very, very expertly just makes sure that he is there to push the narrative, or push the events in the direction that he needs. It's almost so subtle and not apparent until the very last moment. It's almost like the penny drops, and it's too late to even get out. Building that intimacy with us from the beginning was hugely important because you're just more likely to trust that person that you feel closest to in an environment as well, where she knew nobody, but she feels closest to him. I think that was something that he completely manipulates and exploits.

There are some genuinely terrifying moments in this movie, but I would say the dinner scene is probably the most unsettling for the reasons that you mentioned, Nathalie, which is [that] the penny drops. This is the big moment. How much preparation did the two of you do for that scene in terms of rehearsal? Was there anything that you really wanted to come through? It feels like such a pivotal scene that really hinges on a lot of big reveals and truths coming to the forefront.

DOHERTY: Yeah, for sure. I think that I was really... I didn't want to play the bad guy all of a sudden. Tried to get a balance of that. I think there's something really eerie about someone just acting as nonchalantly as if it's like, "Yeah and this is what it is," and stuff, which I really love. Nathalie's performance really complimented that for me, her sheer panic and terror. I always felt for you because you had to do that so many times. That emotional, like, "Oh my God," and she killed it.

EMMANUEL: Well, interestingly, the day that we shot that scene or when most of that performance happened, my mom was visiting me on set, and the door in which I was banging against, trying to get out, my mom was actually set up in a little... had a little sort of monitor and headphones watching, and she was on the other side of that door, and it was amazing how useful that was.

Usually, having your loved ones on set doesn't necessarily... isn't always conducive to good performance 'cause it takes you out of the character that you're doing. But there was something about being like, "I need to get to the other side of this door and get to my mom." They'd locked the door, they had someone sort of standing behind it, and it was almost just using that "I need to get to the person that I love or get out of here to get to that person," was really useful. I remember just feeling devastated, absolutely devastated and panicked and terrified. That day that we did that. My mom was literally on the other side of that, and I was a bit like, "Mom are you all right?" afterwards. She was like, "Yeah I didn't like that." Didn't like me screaming like that.

[In] that scene particularly, she's suddenly confronted with the complete lack of empathy, the complete coldness of these people, and she has the realization that she has to fight for herself because everyone here is just dark and bad and just everything bad. From the second she walks in and sees all these masks and doing all these cult hand gestures at each other, it was not good.

The Invitation premieres exclusively in theaters on August 26.