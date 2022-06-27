Sony Pictures has released the official trailer for their upcoming horror/thriller The Invitation, and sometimes, more family isn't always a good thing. The trailer invites viewers "to a nightmare generations in the making."

The trailer opens with a young woman, Evie (Nathalie Emmanuel), sending in a DNA test and soon receiving the results. She learns about a second cousin named Oliver and goes to meet him, and while all seems well, Evie's initial hesitation to accept Oliver's invitation to a wedding in England hints at trouble waiting just across the pond. As the trailer continues, Evie arrives at the family's gorgeous estate, which she will soon learn has a rather misleading appearance. As wedding preparations continue, Evie begins to witness odd things — despite the apparent hospitality of the family and other wedding guests, everything feels off to Evie as she asks questions no one really answers. When the trailer reaches a head, more about the family's dark and grisly secrets come to light with no obvious way out for Evie.

Along with the chilling storyline laid out for viewers, the trailer also teases a visual and auditory feast for viewers to enhance the creep factor. Lighting-wise, the trailer becomes progressively darker as Evie begins to realize just how off the family is, already immersing viewers in the movie's world. The production design presents lush interiors and exteriors for the manor, at times becoming overwhelming as the family reveals their true nature and intentions. Musically, an ominous instrumental track sets the tone from the jump. It's later paired with sounds that are typically more quiet in nature but heightened to add to the feeling of unease.

Image via Sony Pictures

RELATED: 10 Best Female-Led Thriller Movies of The 2020s

Along with the trailer, Sony released two images from the movie featuring Emmanuel. One photo is a close-up of her wearing a white veil. Veins pop out on her cheek as she looks up at something unknown to viewers. The second image shows Emmanuel wearing what looks like a wedding dress. She stands in a dark room of the manor and wields a candlestick. Both images further emphasize the events of the trailer, hinting at Evie somehow becoming involved in the "wedding" and fighting her way out.

The Invitation is directed by Jessica M. Thompson from a screenplay by Blair Butler. It is produced by Emile Gladstone and executive produced by Thompson and Michael P. Flannigan. Alongside Emmanuel, the cast includes Thomas Doherty, Stephanie Corneliussen, Alana Boden, Courtney Taylor, Hugh Skinner, and Sean Pertwee.

The full synopsis from Sony reads:

"After the death of her mother and having no other known relatives, Evie (Nathalie Emmanuel) takes a DNA test…and discovers a long-lost cousin she never knew she had. Invited by her newfound family to a lavish wedding in the English countryside, she’s at first seduced by the sexy aristocrat host but is soon thrust into a nightmare of survival as she uncovers twisted secrets in her family’s history and the unsettling intentions behind their sinful generosity."

The Invitation releases exclusively in theaters on August 26. Check out the trailer below: