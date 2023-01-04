Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for both the PG-13 and Unrated versions of The Invitation.

While not uncommon, The Invitation suffered the fate of many horror films before it: it was cut down to be a tamer, PG-13 cut for its theatrical release. This is no hate to PG-13 horror, which deserves its space in the horror genre just as much as the hard-R that is usually expected. PG-13 has delivered some of the most chilling films in the past, such as The Ring and Insidious. But the problem that arises is not when a film is made to be, or simply turns out to be, PG-13; but when the original vision is shaved down to a shell of its former self. Oftentimes it is very obvious when this is the case, even when no extended or alternate cut is announced at the time. The Invitation may not be a critically acclaimed masterpiece, but the unrated version of the film delivers a much more enjoyable and engaging experience to horror fans that was largely missing from the theatrical version.

The Opening Scene Sets the Tone

Watching the opening scene of the unrated film is shocking, knowing that there is a tamer version of the same film available, and one that was forced into theaters. It is easy to not expect much from an unrated cut. Some have delivered meager results that don't add or change much to the film. I personally did not expect much from this one, but this is not one of those cases. While narratively yes, the film remains mostly the same, it is still clear that from this new and gore-filled opening that the film has much more promise. And that is just the first scene.

We follow a frantic woman in a gorgeous gothic mansion, and soon begin to realize what she is doing as she gathers piano wire and a stone bust to weigh herself down. She jumps off the second story railing in the grand entrance of the house, wire wrapped around her neck. The theatrical cut ends with her feet hanging and the bust smashing to the floor. The unrated cut goes one incredible step further, showing the viewer just what kind of cut this is going to be, by the noticeable addition of blood following the bust, and having her severed head slam into the ground after the bust and roll right in front of the camera's view. Only then does it finally go to the title card.

Image via Sony Pictures

The Third Act

This trend of more blood-filled moments continues for the remainder of the film's runtime. Any time a kill is cut short in the theatrical, the unrated delivers an array of spectacular and fun bloody special effects that were sorely missed. While the uptick in gore cannot fix the arguably rocky areas of the script, it certainly makes it a very fun, almost slasher-like horror film, whereas the theatrical cut just felt entirely bland.

Where the film really kicks it into high gear is the beginning of the third act. Evie (Nathalie Emmanuel) is at a masquerade dinner with Walt De Ville (Thomas Doherty) and her newfound family. Evie is under the assumption that it is for the bride and groom we have previously seen, but De Ville publicly announces that Evie and him are going to be wed. Just as she is attempting to stop him, a server's neck is swiftly cut at the table, and her blood is poured into a glass bowl. Only then are the guests revealed to all be vampires to Evie, with the insinuation that it is not wine in those glasses we have been seeing. Having only seen the unrated version of the film, it was quite a shocking experience to see the difference in the cuts. The theatrical's censorship is astonishing. This scene is not one that can be cut around, it is important to the structure of the narrative. If this scene were to be removed, then the reveal of the vampires would have fallen completely flat. Though, one can argue that it still falls flat within the theatrical due to its constraints on its rating. The same event occurs. The only thing that is different about it is that the screen blurs as the camera swings around to show the maid's throat pouring blood. It is nearly unwatchable, and it was a bizarre choice to make to skirt around the rating.

Image Via Sony Pictures Releasing

The rest of the final act makes small changes here and there as well, lingering on more violent content than the theatrical could in places. In Lucy (Alana Boden) and Viktoria's (Stephanie Corneliussen) fight in the final act, Lucy impales both of them on a spear. The unrated cut has the ability to linger on the spear through their abdomens for a moment, where the theatrical was only able to show a few seconds, then cut to farther away to show it in full.

Gothic Horror Should be Sexy

While this is a much smaller addition to the film than the striking gore that was brought back, it is still notable to talk about. Gothic romance and horror hinge on one thing: the romantic and sexy aspect must be there for the story to work. This is seen in other films such as Guillermo del Toro's Crimson Peak; it's always present within the genre. Here, it still is. Evie and Walt have a sex scene together mid-movie, actually just before the aforementioned dinner scene. However, just like the violence, it is extremely cut down. While not as noticeable, it suffered from fading in and out of blurriness just like the dinner scene later in the film. Watching the unrated cut makes for a much more cohesive scene. The frame stays sharp, it is a bit longer with more revealing shots added back in. All to say, it doesn't add much, probably only a few seconds. Yet, gothic horror wouldn't be gothic horror without sexuality. Temptation and sensuality go hand in hand, especially when dealing with vampires in a pseudo-adaptation of Dracula. This extended sequence allows the film just a little bit of the edge it needed to go a step further.

Image via Sony

The Invitation is nothing new, it is a story done time and time again, but the unrated cut of the film is a real treat for horror fans. Especially those who only saw the theatrical, or only heard the bad about the theatrical. The unrated cut is worth a shot. It is a much better time, and while not adding much to the narrative or to the runtime (only a few minutes in total is the difference), the unrestrained violence and sexuality uplifts this movie a great deal. Hopefully we will see less of this over the years. I do believe that the R-rated version of this film might have made a bigger impact at the box office than what was actually released. When a film is made to be a certain rating (because no way was this ever meant to be PG-13), cutting it down is almost always detrimental to the final product. PG-13 horror can only succeed when it was intended to be, or just so happens to get that rating. With the success of IT in the last few years, studios should no longer be afraid of the R and box office, it can be successful. The Invitation might be retrodden ground, but this is essential viewing for horror fans looking for a fun and gory movie night.

The Invitation (Unrated Cut) is available to rent or purchase on VOD and available on the Blu-ray. The PG-13 theatrical cut is available to stream on Netflix.