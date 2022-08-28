Three brand-new films have all landed with a thud at the domestic box office. With $54 million in total, this is one of the worst weekends at the box office this year. Sony’s poorly marketed horror picture The Invitation claimed the number one spot almost by default, with a paltry $7 million from over 3,100 theaters. The weekend’s two other newcomers — George Miller’s Three Thousand Years of Longing and John Boyega-led heist film Breaking — were essentially dead on arrival. This left room for holdover titles such as Bullet Train and Top Gun: Maverick to hold on to their positions in the top five.

With a reported budget of just $10 million, director Jessica M. Thompson’s The Invitation probably won’t have to work too hard to recover costs during its theatrical run. But the film — a re-imagining of Dracula starring Game of Thrones’ Nathalie Emmanuel — received a poor C CinemaScore from opening day audiences, which isn’t great for a title already struggling to pull crowds to theaters.

Three Thousand Years of Longing, Miller’s first film since his groundbreaking action spectacle Mad Max: Fury Road, debuted in over 2,400 theaters but could manage only a seventh place finish with $2.87 million in its first three days — a terrible result for any film playing that wide, but a particularly worrying outcome for a visually arresting original picture from a beloved auteur. With a reported budget of $60 million, there’s slim to no chance of the film — starring Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton — turning a profit in its theatrical run. In fact, Elba’s other release — last week’s survival thriller Beast — finished four spots higher with $4.9 million, taking its running domestic total to just under $20 million.

Image via MGM

Based on a true story, the positively reviewed Breaking couldn’t crack the top 10 in its debut weekend. The drama finished at the 13th spot with a hair over $1 million from 902 theaters. Bullet Train took the number two spot in its fourth weekend, with $5.6 million. The action film, starring Brad Pitt as an assassin in Japan, has made a so-so $78 million domestically so far, and it looks like it’s about to run out of gas.

Maverick, on the other hand, is far from done. The year's biggest film took the fourth spot with $4.7 million in its 14th weekend, pushing its domestic total to over $691 million. The film is all but guaranteed to join an elite list of titles that have made over $700 million domestically. If it passes Black Panther’s $700 million haul, Maverick will become the fifth-biggest film of all time at the domestic box office. The top five was rounded out by last weekend’s champion, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, which plummeted by 78% and made $4.5 million.

Expect the marketplace to struggle until late September, when Olivia Wilde’s psychological drama Don’t Worry Darling arrives in theaters. Watch our interview with Miller here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.