The era of the 60s, with the Cold War in full swing and the imminent threat of full-blown nuclear warfare, gave birth to several secret intelligence services, both fictional and non-fictional. While Ian Fleming’s James Bond became largely popular with his fancy tech and sci-fi gadgets at his disposal, there was another British spy who took a non-flashy approach. The charming smuggler-turned spy Harry Palmer was the creation of Len Deighton, who was brought to life in Deighton’s novel The IPCRESS File. The first-ever live adaptation of the character was in the 1965 movie The IPCRESS File, starring Sir Michael Caine as Harry Palmer. The film and the character have since become cult classics, and are a staple on the watchlist of any spy-thriller fan. Well, good news for all the spy-drama fans out there as Harry Palmer is back, thanks to ITV’s TV series adaptation of The Ipcress File.

The first season of the show sees the transition of Harry Palmer from a British Corporal caught and thrown in jail for smuggling to becoming a notorious spy working for one of the smallest and highly inconspicuous units of British Intelligence during the 60s. The Ipcress File has an amazing cast with a number of major stars. The show will be airing in the US starting from May 19, and the episodes will roll out weekly on AMC+. Now before you get your popcorn ready to binge-watch the first season of The Ipcress File, let’s have a look at all the characters and the corresponding cast who will play a big role in the espionage series.

Joe Cole as Harry Palmer

Joe Cole stars as Harry Palmer in the TV adaptation of The Ipcress File, who is a former British officer who was caught smuggling and sentenced to prison. Palmer is given a second chance at freedom, and also to serve his country, by joining a highly secretive British intelligence service, War Office Operational Communications (Provisional) or the WOOC(P), which is envied by the likes of MI5 and MI6. He is dispatched on a dangerous mission that requires him to find out the whereabouts of a nuclear physicist who was kidnapped in Berlin and to retrieve him safely back to base. Even though he is guided by other top agents of the inconspicuous agency, the task is far from easy as he later finds out that there are bigger powers at play. Joe Cole is best known for his role as John Shelby in Peaky Blinders but he's also had notable roles in several popular shows and movies.

Lucy Boynton as Jean Courtney

Bohemian Rhapsody star Lucy Boynton portrays Jean Courtney, who is another seasoned agent of WOOC(P) and is often underestimated by the male members of the organization. She is tasked with getting Harry Palmer ready for the perilous mission, furnishing him with details and resources, and often partnering with him at times, proving herself to be a better spy than Palmer himself. She has her own secret life that she tries hard to keep under the covers, and Jean’s character has been much more fleshed out in the TV show than in the 1965 film, as she stands out as an amazing spy in her own right. It will be interesting to see how much of her backstory has been explored in the TV series.

Tom Hollander as Major Dalby

Major Dalby, played by veteran actor Tom Hollander, is the one who recruits Harry Palmer for the mission. He has ties to both the British military and the secret intelligence service WOOC(P) and introduces Palmer to the latter. Dalby’s role in the TV adaptation appears to be very different from the 1965 movie so far. In the original film, he was revealed to be a major antagonist, turning out to be the traitor behind the brainwashing plot. However, in the first season of the show, he seems to be portrayed as a good guy who helps Palmer on several occasions.

Ashley Thomas as Paul Maddox

Actor and rapper Ashley Thomas, also known by his stage name Bashy, stars as Paul Maddox, a senior agent with the CIA who's keeping an eye on the actions of Harry Palmer. Jean Courtney seems to be reporting to him regarding Palmer’s progress and the overall status of the ongoing mission. Maddox is a character developed for the TV adaptation of The Ipcress File, though he isn't completely new. Maddox was absent from the 1965 movie but was present in the original novel by Len Deighton.

Matthew Steer as Professor Dawson

Professor Dawson is a nuclear scientist whose mysterious disappearance causes alarm in British intelligence. His knowledge of nuclear science is unparalleled and he is an expert on arms and weaponry. His knowledge and notes in the wrong hands could be catastrophic for the world and since Harry Palmer has in-depth knowledge of the criminal underground, he is chosen for the mission. Professor Dawson is played by Matthew Steer, who you might have seen in the TV adaptation of Les Misérables.

David Dencick as Colonel Stok

Colonel Stock is a mysterious Russian intelligence officer who seems to be in touch with British intelligence but has his own agenda. Palmer and Courtney are both tasked with investigating more about him, but he seems to be a step ahead of them. Colonel Stok is portrayed by David Dencick in the TV adaptation. Dencick has earlier appeared in Chernobyl and the James Bond film No Time To Die.

Joshua James as Chico

Chico is a fellow British intelligence operative at WOOC(P) and a colleague of Jean Courtney's. He seems to be keeping an eye on Harry Palmer. Chico is played by Joshua James, who has previously had roles in several shows and movies including Cyrano, Life, and Absentia.

Apart from these characters, The Ipcress File also features Urs Rechn as Housemartin, a former accomplice of Harry Palmer's from Berlin’s underbelly, Paul Higgins as the British Minister of Defence, Paul Bazely as Dr. Morris, Tamla Kari as Palmer's estranged wife Deborah, Anastasia Hille as Alice, Nora-Jane Noone as Dr. Karen Newton, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor as General Cathcart, and Anna Geislerová as Dr. Polina Lavotchkin.

