Criterion Collection’s November 2020 Titles Include ‘The Irishman,’ ‘Ghost Dog,’ ‘Moonstruck’

Fans of Blu-rays: Start screaming. The Criterion Collection, that wonderful outfit that crafts impeccable special edition packages of the best in cinema, just announced their November 2020 slate, and wowie zowie is this one a humdinger. Sewing my wallet shut until these hit the streets, starting now!

Martin Scorsese‘s The Irishman, like Roma and Marriage Story before, will be making the shift from Netflix streaming to beautiful physical media, with tons of features to boot. Jim Jarmusch‘s eclectic samurai-gangster-head-trip Ghost Dog: Way of the Samurai will become your new favorite cult favorite. Norman Jewison‘s Moonstruck will serve you sparkly rom-com realness with Nicolas Cage and friggin’ Cher. Claudia Weill’s Girlfriends will show you what every prestige dramedy has been cribbing from. And for real cinephiles, there’s a box-set of Federico Fellini joints that will be a must-buy.

Check out all the delicious cover arts (except for Moonstruck, which is still forthcoming!) and bonus feature details below. For more discs to spend your duckets on, here’s what’s coming to Criterion October 2020, including Bong Joon ho’s Parasite.