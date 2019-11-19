Final Trailer for ‘The Irishman’ Offers a Great Look at Scorsese’s Epic Masterpiece

0

Netflix has revealed a new and final trailer for Martin Scorsese‘s The Irishman, which I have seen and which I can confirm is, in fact, cinema. The film returns Scorsese to the world of on-screen organized crime and brings together three titans of the genre—Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci—in a based-on-a-true-story tale following real-life hitman Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran. De Niro plays Sheeran, Pesci plays his mob boss mentor, and Pacino plays famous Union leader Jimmy Hoffa, who mysteriously “disappeared.”

With a runtime of three hours and thirty minutes, this is an epic in every sense of the world, but it’s also incredibly intimate. The first two hours or so embed you in the life of Frank Sheeran so deeply, and so fully, that when the final act hits and Scorsese’s themes begin to emerge, don’t be surprised if you suddenly become incredibly emotional. Indeed, this is a film about the kind of remorse and regret that comes all too late in life, and a story about how when all is said and done—and when everyone’s in the nursing home—it’s the life you lived that matters, not the life you tell yourself you lived.

The CGI is on full display here as de-aging technology allowed De Niro, Pacino, and Pesci to play younger versions of their characters, and it’s not simply a parlor trick. There’s a purposefulness behind the move, as when you see the characters later in life, the aging really hits you. This is a movie about the passage of time, and it’s a testament to Scorsese’s masterful direction and Steven Zaillian‘s rich screenplay that at its ginormous runtime, it never feels meandering or slow or directionless. There’s a North Star Scorsese’s taking you to, and when you get there, well it’s enough to make you believe in the power of great cinema.

Check out the final trailer below and check out Matt’s review of the film right here. The Irishman is now playing in limited theatrical release and opens in more theaters next week, when it debuts on Netflix on November 27th. The highly anticipated film also stars Harvey Keitel, Ray Romano, Bobby Cannavale, Anna Paquin, Stephen Graham, Stephanie Kurtzuba, Jack Huston, Kathrine Narducci, Jesse Plemons, Domenick Lombardozzi, Paul Herman, Gary Basaraba, and Marin Ireland.

