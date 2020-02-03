Watch the Very First ‘The Irishman’ Table Read Featuring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci

Like the swift, unstoppable passage of time, Netflix’s Oscar campaign for The Irishman continues to roll on, and I continue to be charmed by the fact it’s almost exclusively centered on “look how much fun Martin Scorsese was having with his old buds.” Recently, we got to see the director yucking up a storm on set, and today Netflix released some footage from the very first table read back in 2013, featuring Scorsese and stars Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci.

The footage splices together video from the table read and the finished product, mostly from the scene in which Pesci’s crime boss Russell Buffalino warns De Niro’s Frank Sheeran about the erratic behavior of Pacino’s Jimmy Hoffa: “It is what it is.” It’s all a bit inside baseball, but it’s genuinely fascinating for anyone interested in the ever-evolving filmmaking process. Getting to see Al Pacino chew over the words “I know things he doesn’t know I know” for the first time is a gift, as is watching Martin Scorcese have way too much fun while he does so.

Check out the table read footage below, and see how The Irishman finally fares on Oscar night when the Academy Awards air on Sunday, February 9. For more on the film, here is Matt Goldberg’s full review and a behind-the-scenes look at how the actors were de-aged.