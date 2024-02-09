The Big Picture A24's biographical sports drama, The Iron Claw , tells the inspiring and tragic story of the Von Erichs, a wrestling family with a drive for success.

Viewers will witness the rise and fall of the Von Erichs as they navigate the wrestling world and carry on their father's legacy.

The film features a talented cast, including Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich, and has received critical praise during its cinematic run.

The crushing yet inspirational true story of one of wrestling’s most infamous families can be yours to own as A24’s biographical sports drama, The Iron Claw, will be making its way past the ropes and into the ring on Blu-ray on March 26. At this moment, no special features have been announced, and it would appear that this is going to be simply a Blu-ray drop without giving buyers the option to take home Sean Durkin’s incredible film on 4K UHD. But, things could always change, and perhaps that announcement is on the way. Still, whether you’re a dedicated follower of the Von Erichs, an avid sports fan, or just someone with a passion for terrific filmmaking and storytelling, this won’t be a disc drop that you’ll want to miss out on.

In The Iron Claw, viewers learn about the rise and fall of the Von Erichs - a Texan family with wrestling in their blood. From the film’s opening moments, we learn that getting the top title in the sport has long been the driving force behind the family’s patriarch, Fritz Von Erich (Holt McCallany), view of success. As his sons grow up, there’s nothing more that Fritz wants than for each of them to carry on in the family business - whether they want to or not. As the years pass by, each of Fritz and Doris’s (Maura Tierney) sons take up the gauntlet and jump in the ring in an unbelievable true story of one family’s tragic fall.

Driving the film’s narrative is Zac Efron who stars as Kevin Von Erich. Joining him are Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson, and Stanley Simons as Kerry, David, and Mike Von Erich, respectively. Filling out the leading cast as Kevin’s wife, Pam Adkisson, is Lily James. Wrestling fans will also be tickled to spot a few legendary names during their heyday, including Aaron Dean Eisenberg as an up-and-coming Ric Flair and Chavo Guerrero Jr. as Edward “The Sheik” Farhat.

‘The Iron Claw’s KO Run In Theaters

Close

Despite facing heavy competition at the box office, as it was released alongside other titles like Wonka, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and The Color Purple, The Iron Claw held its own during its cinematic run. Likewise, the film earned heaps of critical praise, despite some fans being a bit miffed that Durkin chose to leave out one of the brothers from his film adaptation. All in all, though, we’re happy to hear that a Blu-ray release is just around the corner and are looking forward to the news of when it will join the growing list of A24 films coming to Max for streaming.

Check out the trailer for The Iron Claw below and pick up a copy for yourself when it arrives on Blu-ray on March 26.