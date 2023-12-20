The latest film from acclaimed filmmaker Sean Durkin, The Iron Claw, revolves around the Von Erichs, a family that became wrestling legends and faced major tragedies. The film's title is derived from the former wrestling name of the family patriarch Fritz and his signature move that was subsequently used by his sons.

With its theatrical release date coming up this holiday season on December 22, it's worth looking into the film's adapted characters pulled from the rich Von Erich history and the talented stars that will portray them.

Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich

Kevin is the second-oldest son in the Von Erich family who went by the wrestling moniker of "The Golden Warrior". He had a brief stint in college football as a fullback before he began wrestling in 1976. He is the sole surviving member of the Von Erich brothers. The film starts with Kevin being the star wrestler of the family, before being sidelined in favor of his brothers by his father.

Zac Efron is a popular movie star who has been well-known for almost two decades since his breakout role as Troy Bolton in the Disney Channel original movie High School Musical, he would go on to reprise the role in two sequels, with the third receiving a theatrical release. Efron continued his momentum of movie roles in projects like 17 Again and Hairspray. Efron has gone on to star in several R-rated comedies, including the two Neighbors movies, That Awkward Moment, Baywatch, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, and Dirty Grandpa. His other notable credits include The Greatest Showman, The Greatest Beer Run Ever, New Year's Eve, and Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. Efron will be venturing back into the world of comedies next year with Ricky Stanicky, where he'll star alongside John Cena, and A Family Affair, where he'll play opposite Nicole Kidman and Joey King.

Jeremy Allen White as Kerry Von Erich

Kerry is the fourth-born son in the family whose ring name evolved from "The Modern Day Warrior" to "The Texas Tornado". He was involved with track and field, especially in the discus throw, before he began wrestling in 1978. Kerry went on to become the most popular wrestler in his family and won the 1984 NWA World Heavyweight Championship title.

Jeremy Allen White is a Golden Globe-winning and Emmy-nominated actor best known for his TV roles as Lip Gallagher in Shameless and Carmy Berzatto in The Bear. In recent years, he has branched out to more movie projects like The Rental, Fremont, and Fingernails. White will next be working on the third season of The Bear.

Harris Dickinson as David Von Erich

David is the third-oldest son who went by the wrestling name of "The Yellow Rose of Texas". He was a basketball and football player in high school before he pursued wrestling in 1977. He was popular in Missouri and even went on a wrestling tour in Japan.

Harris Dickinson is an English actor who began in films such as The Beach Rats, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, and The King's Man. His most popular role was in the Palme d'Or winning satire film Triangle of Sadness. He recently starred in the series A Murder at the End of the World and will next appear in the Steve McQueen film Blitz and the erotic thriller Babygirl.

Stanley Simons as Mike Von Erich

Image via A24

Mike is the second-youngest son who went into the wrestling ring as Mike Von Erich in 1983. Unlike his brothers, he had more of a musical interest and knew how to play guitar. He initially wanted to work as a cameraman for the WCCW matches, but instead followed in the footsteps of his father and brothers.

Stanley Simons is an Australian-born actor who recently broke out in the 2019 film Angelfish. He has appeared on TV series such as Model Boy, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Little America.

Holt McCallany as Fritz Von Erich

Image via A24

Jack Adkisson is the patriarch of the family whose wrestling name was Fritz Von Erich, a character that was styled as a Nazi villain. He was involved with sports at university, playing football and throwing discus. His wrestling career spanned across the '60s and '70s where he also played a major part in making wrestling popular again in Japan. Eventually, he passed the Von Erich name down to his sons and became involved with the promotion of the sport, which became World Class Championship Wrestling (WCCW).

Holt McCallany is best known for his television work on the TV series Mindhunter and Lights Out. He also starred in other shows such as 61st Street, Foundation, and CSI: Miami. McCallany also worked on several major films including Fight Club, Gangster Squad, and Nightmare Alley. His next projects are the action movies The Amateur and the Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning: Part 2.

Lily James as Pam Adkisson

Image via A24

Pam Adkisson is the loving wife of Kevin Von Erich, who, in the film, asks the wrestler out on a date right before a wrestling match.

Lily James is a British actress who became a notable movie star after starring in films such as Cinderella, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again, and Baby Driver. Her repertoire of television work ranges from shows like Downton Abbey to limited series like War & Peace, and Pam & Tommy. Up next for James will be the films Greedy People (formally titled The Problem with Providence), and Relay.

Maura Tierney as Doris Von Erich

Image via A24

Doris is the matriarch of the family whose life gets shifted into the public eye due to the popularity of her husband and sons in the wrestling world. She married Fritz Von Erich in 1950 who was her high school sweetheart.

Maura Tierney is a two-time Emmy-nominated actress for portraying Abby Lockhart in ER and Helen Solloway in The Affair. She also starred in other TV series like Your Honor, American Rust, and The Good Wife. Her work in film has spanned across decades in titles like Liar Liar, Insomnia, and Beautiful Boy. Tierney's next project will be a supporting role in the Twister sequel, Twisters.