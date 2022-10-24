The cast for The Iron Claw grows more significant as Deadline reports that Lily James, fresh off her performance in Pam & Tommy, has joined the upcoming film, which is co-produced by A24 and Access Industries. There is no official word yet on the role she will play in the movie.

While no additional information about her character has been revealed, she joins previously announced cast members, which include Zac Efron (The Greatest Showman) and Harris Dickinson, who recently starred in Where the Crawdads Sing. Holt McCallany (Mindhunter) also stars in the film alongside Jeremy Allen White (Shameless) and Maura Tierney (ER). Sean Durkin (Martha Marcy May Marlene) directs and writes the movie with Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, and Angus Lamont from House Productions are attached as producers for the project.

The film's logline states that The Iron Claw will be based on a true story that centers on the Von Erichs, a family dynasty of wrestlers during the 1960s, and will chronicle their rise and fall in the industry. With the film being based on a true story about one of the most significant families in wrestling, bolstered by a cast of talented actors, The Iron Claw could provide a fascinating insight into their lives while serving a rich and emotionally engaging story. More details about the upcoming film are likely to be revealed in the near future as it inches toward its release.

James previously starred in hit films such as Disney's live-action remake of Cinderella, where she played the titular role, and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, a sequel to the hit 2008 musical. She recently took on the part of real-life figure Pamela Anderson in Pam & Tommy, a Hulu miniseries that also starred Sebastian Stan and Seth Rogen.

Alongside the eventual release of The Iron Claw, James is also attached to star with Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Looper), Traci Lords (Excision), and Tim Blake Nelson (O Brother, Where Art Thou?) in Providence, an upcoming film by director Potsy Ponciroli. She is also attached as a lead role in Finalmente l'alba, an upcoming film by Saverio Costanzo, in which she will star alongside Willem Dafoe (The Northman), Joe Keery (Stranger Things), and Rachel Sennott (Bodies Bodies Bodies). Now with the talented actor joining a new movie from A24, The Iron Claw is already shaping up to be an exciting film for audiences to look out for when it releases sometime in the near future.

With the film still in production, no official release date for The Iron Claw has been set yet. Be sure to check out Collider's interview with James about her role as Anderson in Pam & Tommy below.