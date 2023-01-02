Stepping into the ring is one very buff, very agile, jort wearing, Zac Efron. Ever the chameleon, he’s continuously reinvented himself in new roles throughout the past year as he’s walked through horror films and epic war dramas and found himself sweaty and bloody on springboards in the upcoming wrestling biopic, The Iron Claw. Covering the triumphant and tragic story of the Von Erich wrestling family, they’ve had a long-lasting dynasty within the ring that is ongoing today. Led by the patriarch of the family, wrestler Fritz Von Erich, five of his six sons followed in his footsteps and became wrestlers, but the toll the sport and fame came resulted in the death of four sons. Their life outside wrestling became just as famous as their professional lives, and The Iron Claw will focus on what many have referred to as the “Von Erich Curse,” in addition to focusing on the family’s groundbreaking contributions to wrestling. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming movie, from the plot, cast, release date, and more.

Is There a Trailer for The Iron Claw?

There is no trailer yet for The Iron Claw, but audiences have already got plenty to look at. Feasting their eyes upon muscles and mullets, the star of the movie Zac Efron has gifted his millions of Instagram followers with sneak peeks at the upcoming film. Efron is starring as wrestler Kevin Von Erich, the only living Von Erich son today. Making waves in the 70s and continuing a prosperous career with his brothers into the 80s and 90s, he became known for fighting barefoot. Offering a first official look at him in character, Efron posted a picture of him in character during a wrestling match with Von Erich’s trademark bare feet on Instagram:

The Iron Claw first burst onto the scene in early November when a picture of Zac Efron in costume on set went viral on various social media platforms. Sporting a muscle tank, jorts, and a questionable haircut, Efron was noticeably bulkier and bigger than in recent memory. Since the first leaked photograph, there have been more to follow suit showcasing his fast physical transformation alongside the equally dramatic transformation of his co-star Jeremy Allen White, who put on 40 pounds to portray younger brother and wrestling star, Kerry Von Erich.

When and Where to Watch The Iron Claw

There has been no official release date for The Iron Claw, but it’s said to be coming out sometime in 2023. Currently, in production and still shooting, images from the set of the wrestling biopic have been dropping like pieces of candy on Halloween night with muscled arms and flowing locks of hair. As to where it will be released and how to watch the film, the film has not made any announcements of attachments to any of the monster streamers like Apple TV+ who has collaborated with A24 in the past on films like Causeway and The Tragedy of Macbeth, so in all probability, it will get the proper Hollywood treatment and be released in theaters.

Who Is the Creative Team Behind The Iron Claw?

The Iron Claw is written and directed by Sean Durkin. Known for his sparse, dark dramas, his breakthrough film came as the writer and director of the 2011 psychological thriller Martha Marcy May Marlene starring Elizabeth Olsen. He went on to write and direct the 2020 family drama The Nest starring Jude Law and Carrie Coon which dives into the complex relationship between siblings, like The Iron Claw. An A24 film, The Iron Claw is produced by Tessa Ross (Room), Derrin Schlesinger (Babylon), Juliette Howell (The Wonder), and Angus Lamont (The Girl with All the Gifts).

Who is the Von Erich Family, and What is The Iron Claw About?

The Iron Claw is focusing on the Von Erich dynasty within the wrestling world throughout the 70s, 80s, and 90s, specifically covering the rise and fall of brothers Kevin, David, and Kerry Von Erich. Coached by their father and fellow former wrestler, Fritz Von Erich, the family became plagued by death and tragedy as five of the six songs died premature deaths. As previously stated, Efron is heading the cast as the only living son of Fritz today, Kevin, with Jeremy Allen White co-starring as Kerry Von Erich, and Harris Dickinson playing David Von Erich. All three brothers proved to be a force to be reckoned with inside the ring and had many famous rivalries, including with wrestling icon Ric Flair, and the famous Von Erich feud against the Fabulous Freebird wrestling team.

Traveling outside the ring, writer and director Sean Durkin is diving into the shared belief among fans of the “Von Erich curse," and the tumultuous relationship between the famous brothers. Five out of the six Von Erich Siblings died premature deaths, leading to a myth that the family had a curse placed upon them. Also featuring the tragic stories of the family's younger brothers and fellow wrestlers, Mike and Chris Von Erich, the film will focus on how their father, Fritz, created a long-lasting dynasty that helped move the wrestling world forward. But, there was also immense pressure from Fritz, fatigue from fighting, and fame, which resulted in the suicide of three sons and one from illness, leading to the long-lasting myth that the family had a curse placed upon them.

Who's Starring in The Iron Claw?

Holt McCallany is starring as the strict family patriarch, Fritz Von Erich. Born Jack Barton Adkisson in 1929, Fritz became a successful professional wrestler as a heel in the 1960s and is a three-time world champion. Married to Doris Adkisson, the couple had six sons, with the firstborn Jack Barton Jr. dying at age six in 1957 by accidentally drowning in a puddle. The owner of the World Class Championship Wrestling (WCCW) territory, his five remaining sons became professional wrestlers for the WCCW. Fritz survived five of his six sons’ deaths, with Kevin remaining as the only living son by the time of his death at age 68 in 1997. McCallany is best known for his role as FBI Special Agent Bill Tench on the acclaimed Netflix crime series, Mindhunter.

Kevin Von Erich, wrestling legend and the last surviving son of Fritz Von Erich, is played by Zac Efron. Born Kevin Ross Adkisson in 1957 and referred to as “The Barefoot Boy” or “The Golden Warrior,” Kevin Von Erich worked in the WCCW alongside his brothers for most of his career, orchestrated by his father. Kevin is best known for his chiseled, barefoot appearance in the ring, becoming a one-time world champion, and notable feuds with wrestling superstar Ric Flair and the Fabulous Freebirds. Starting wrestling under the guidance of his father in the 70s and fighting up through the 90s before his official retirement in 2005, one of Von Erich’s most notable moves was the iron claw. Amidst navigating the death of his four brothers, Kevin married Pam Adkisson in 1980, and they had four children.

This is just the latest transformation for Efron, as he also made waves for his 8-pack abs in the 2017 film, Baywatch. Just this past year, Efron has been all over the map, playing a supernaturally gifted father in the horror remake of Firestarter, and starring as a New York marine veteran in the autobiographical Vietnam War film, The Greatest Beer Run Ever. With The Iron Claw, Efron continues his transformation into more dramatic roles as he leaves comedy and the days of being a teen heartthrob behind.

Jeremy Allen White is playing wrestler Kerry Von Erich. Born Kerry Gene Adkisson in 1960 and the fourth out of the six Von Erich sons, Kerry is known for his professional wrestling career in the WCCW and the World Wrestling Federation (WWF). Called the Texas Tornado, Kerry is a one-time NWA Heavyweight Champion and four-time WCWA World Heavyweight Champion. Kerry then got in a bad motorcycle accident in 1986 which resulted in the amputation of his right leg he kept secret from the public by wearing a prosthetic, and afterward, he suffered from depression and addiction to painkillers. Grieving the death of his three recently deceased brothers, David, Mike, and Chris, Von Erich committed suicide in 1993 and is survived by his daughters, including wrestler Lacey Von Erich.

White became known for his starring role as Philip “Lip” Gallagher on the Showtime dramedy series, Shameless, for the course of 10 years over 11 seasons. White currently stars on the FX on Hulu food drama The Bear playing Carmie Berzatto, head chef at a Chicago Italian beef sandwich shop that he takes over in the wake of his brother’s suicide. Critically acclaimed with many hailing White’s performance, the upcoming wrestling biopic is another sharp, dramatic turn that deals with grief and family bonds. Talking to GQ about tackling the legendary wrestler, he revealed he gained 40 pounds for the role and said,

“There’s something human about never feeling like you are really your own man…All great drama is about family, whether it’s blood or not. It’s about acceptance, it’s about belonging, and just getting away from loneliness. “

Harris Dickinson is playing the third son of the Von Erich brothers, David Von Erich. Born David Alan Adkisson in 1958, David became a famous professional wrestler and was known as “The Yellow Rose of Texas.” Also working in the WCCW alongside his brothers, he fought with them against the Fabulous Freebirds and had notable fights with Ric Flair. David then died suddenly in Tokyo, Japan in 1984 at the age of 25. His family announced he died from acute enteritis, but many conspiracy theories have been made by fans and wrestling co-workers attributing his death to drugs or a heart attack.

Related:Erin Kellyman, Harris Dickinson & More Join Steve McQueen's 'Blitz'

Harris Dickinson broke onto the scene this year playing the leading role of Chase Andrews in the film, Where the Crawdads Sing. He also played John Paul Getty III opposite Donald Sutherland in the FX true-crime series, Trust (2018). Additional acting credits include the films Beach Rats (2017), The King’s Man (2021), and the critically acclaimed satire Triangle of Sadness (2022).

Stanley Simons (Little America) will be featured as professional wrestler Mike Von Erich. Born Michael Brett Adkisson in 1964, he was the fifth son of Fritz Von Erich and never reached the same height of success as his brothers did, as he never shared the same passion for wrestling despite his father's pressure. With a wrestling career that spanned only 5 years, Mike was diagnosed with Toxic Shock Syndrome in the aftermath of shoulder surgery resulting from a wrestling injury, and further suffered from brain trauma after a car accident in 1986. Mike then committed suicide in 1987 at the age of 23.

As of now, no announcement has been made as to who is playing the youngest brother, Chris Von Erich. Born Chris Barton Adkisson in 1969, he had an immense passion for wrestling but was limited due to his small stature, health problems, and constant injuries. Unable to reach the same level of success as his brothers, Chris committed suicide in 1991 at age 21.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is featured as the controversial figure, Lance Von Erich. Born William Kevin Vaughn, he had no relation to the Von Erich family and was given the stage name Lance Von Erich when Fritz Von Erich sent him to replace his son Mike while he was sick with Toxic Shock Syndrome. A controversial decision that upset both fans and the Von Erich brothers, he kept the name and wrote about his time with the family in his autobiography Lance by Chance. Friedman himself is no stranger to the world of wrestling, as he’s a current, worldwide famous professional wrestler. Wrestling for All Elite Wrestling (AEW), he is the current AEW champion, and The Iron Claw marks his film debut.

Lily James has a supporting role as Pam Adkisson, wife of Kevin Von Erich. Marrying in 1980, the real-life couple is still married today and have four children. James is a renowned actress best known for starring in the films Cinderella (2015), Baby Driver (2017), Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018), and Yesterday (2019). Most recently, she starred as Pamela Anderson in the Hulu miniseries, Pam & Tommy, for which she received an Emmy Award nomination and a Critics Choice Award nomination.

Maura Tierney is playing family matriarch, Doris Von Erich. With a career spanning over three decades, Tierney has starred in NBC series NewsRadio (1990-1995) and ER (1999-2009), as well as the Showtime series The Affair (2014-2019), and American Rust (2021-present).

Filling out the cast is Aaron Dean Eisenberg (The Deuce) as Ric Flair, one of the biggest wrestlers of all time, also known as “Nature Boy.” Known for his flamboyant personality and hard living lifestyle, Flair was the major rival for various Van Erich brothers, most notably Kevin and Kerry Von Erich.