Zac Efron will always be known for his roles in High School Musical and 17 Again, but the former Disney actor starred in one of the most devastating movies of 2023 that’s made a triumphant return to streaming charts. Efron stars alongside Jeremy Allen White and Maura Tierney in The Iron Claw, the sports drama detailing the life of the Von Erichs, one of the most notorious families in the history of wrestling. The Iron Claw began streaming on Max several months after concluding its theatrical run with $45 million worldwide, and it’s been streaming on the platform for nearly a year now but has recently returned to the top 10, sitting at #8 at the time of writing. The film earned scores of 89% from critics and 94% from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Sean Durkin wrote and directed The Iron Claw, which came not long after he helmed three episodes of Dead Ringers, the Prime Video Original psychological thriller series starring Rachel Weisz and Michael Chernus. His most recent feature film before working on The Iron Claw was The Nest, the 2020 R-rated period drama starring Jude Law and Carrie Coon that’s currently streaming on Netflix. He made his directorial debut back in 2011 on Martha Marcy May Marlene, a psychological thriller starring Elizabeth Olsen and Christopher Abbott that lacks a streaming home and is only available to rent or purchase on Prime Video. He has also been tapped to direct The Reincarnation of Peter Proud, but few details are known about the project at this time.

What Else Is Streaming on Max?

Clint Eastwood’s Juror #2 is currently the most popular movie on Max after not even receiving a theatrical run in the U.S. despite earning strong reviews and performing well in international markets. In the #2 spot is a movie that didn’t perform well at the box office, Joker: Folie á Deux, the maligned comic book sequel that barely grossed $200 million at the worldwide box office despite the original grossing over $1 billion. Close behind Joker 2 in the Max top 10 is Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the legacy sequel starring Michael Keaton, and Den of Thieves, the action thriller starring Gerard Butler.

