If you’re part of the beautiful Venn diagram of humans who are wrestling fanatics as well as cinephiles, A24 has the perfect product for you. Clocking in at whatever weight action figures usually are is Zac Efron in all of his Kevin Von Erich glory from the studio’s recent release, The Iron Claw. The packaging has all the looks and vibes expected of an old-school wrestling toy, with a shirtless and ripped Efron flashing a grin at the potential buyer. As for the action figure, it comes with a blue robe to cover up his muscles and relax before hitting the ring. When the coat comes off, the toned physique of Efron’s character is all there, complete with his right hand posing with the family’s power-grab move. The legs, arms, and torso also look like they’ll be able to be adjusted, so you can pose the collector’s item or toss it in the ring with some fresh meat.

In The Iron Claw, Efron plays one of four brothers born into the legendary Von Erich family of wrestling fame. With a supposed “curse” following the group of siblings throughout their lives, the Sean Durkin-helmed movie - which is based on a true story - follows the boys from childhood to adulthood. Their father, Fritz Von Erich (Holt McCallany), pushes each one of them to follow in his footsteps and enter the ring, with three of the four sons eager to do so. On a search for glory and fame, the family hits incredible highs and painstaking lows in A24’s biographical feature. The title also stars Emmy winner Jeremy Allen White (The Bear), Harris Dickinson (Where the Crawdads Sing), Stanley Simons (Angelfish), Golden Globe recepient Maura Tierney (The Affair), and Lily James (Pam & Tommy).

2023 was a terrific year for biopics as The Iron Claw joined other titles like Oppenheimer, Napoleon, Priscilla, and BlackBerry in theaters around the globe. Despite jumping the ropes and climbing into theaters over the December holiday, which meant that it went head-to-head with the likes of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Wonka, and The Boys in the Boat, the crushing story of the Von Erich family managed to hold its own at the box office. While it may not have pleased everyone with the way the main characters were portrayed (and who was left out), The Iron Claw was undoubtedly a gut-punching, heartfelt drama in every way.

What Other Merch Does A24 Have?

While you wait for Efron’s The Iron Claw figure to drop at the A24 store next month, you can head over to their website to check out all of their other goodies associated with their sprawling file of content. Midsommar lovers can grab a yellow pyramid incense temple, while a Nicolas Cage in Dream Scenario face mask will have you terrifying all your friends. Other favorites include a Hereditary gingerbread house kit, an “auditor of the month” trophy candle from Everything Everywhere All at Once, and just about every soundtrack you could imagine on vinyl.

Have a peek at Efron’s Kevin Von Erich action figure below and stay tuned to find out when The Iron Claw suplexes onto streaming.