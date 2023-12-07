The Big Picture Even though it was a box office disappointment, The Iron Giant became a beloved cult classic through word of mouth.

The Iron Giant's Brad Bird is satisfied with the ending and isn't interested in reviving his movie.

Although it's unlikely that an Iron Giant sequel will happen without Brad Bird's involvement, the film's positive reputation might appeal to studio brass.

Almost 25 years after its theatrical debut, The Iron Giant stands tall among cult classics. Despite a disappointing box office haul, household name and animation innovator Brad Bird's first feature-length film earned itself a sterling reputation through word of mouth and time. It's natural to wonder why a sequel never emerged, especially when franchise culture has made continuing a story expected if not instinctive. Hope and rumors periodically have swirled about a second The Iron Giant; arguably, there remains enough love for the product to warrant a green light. But any Iron Giant sequel wouldn't involve Brad Bird. Without the film's architect, a chance of a sequel is unlikely — but nothing is ever truly impossible in Hollywood.

The Iron Giant A young boy befriends a giant robot from outer space that a paranoid government agent wants to destroy. Release Date August 6, 1999 Director Brad Bird Cast Jennifer Aniston, Harry Connick Jr., Vin Diesel, James Gammon, Cloris Leachman, Christopher McDonald Rating PG Runtime 86 minutes Main Genre Animation Genres Animation, Action, Adventure Studio Warner Bros. Writers Ted Hughes, Brad Bird, Tim McCanlies Tagline It came from outer space! Website https://www.warnerbros.com/iron-giant

Why Didn’t Warner Bros. Make a ‘The Iron Giant’ Sequel?

Ever since The Iron Giant hit theaters in 1999, director and co-writer Brad Bird has denied any interest in reviving his inaugural movie. He told Animation World Magazine in August of '99, "I would have no idea where to go with a sequel. I don't think I'd be interested in doing it, myself." When Bird attended the 2016 premiere of Anthony Giacchino's documentary The Giant's Dream: The Making of The Iron Giant, he told audiences, “You’ll never hear [talk about a sequel] from me. This is the story that was told, and there isn’t necessarily a story afterward.” He re-affirmed his conviction two years later on Twitter, replying to a first-time viewer's question about why a sequel never materialized. Bird replied: "1) On its original release, the film was a financial flop. 2) There’s no need. The first one tells the story I set out to tell. Some stories actually end with THE END."

In some ways, The Iron Giant was cursed before it had a chance. The company's previous animated film, Quest for Camelot, had already disappointed by the time The Iron Giant was in production. "In some ways, there was a stigma [about The Iron Giant because of Quest for Camelot]," Brad Bird told Animation World Network in 2009, "and in some ways it gave us an opportunity. They were trying to do a very big thing to set up an animation company from scratch. [...] They had more management than they had artists, almost, during Quest for Camelot. It was a troubled production."

Bird also expressed some "exasperation" with Warner Bros.' limited promotion for The Iron Giant: "Warner constantly [refused] to give us a release date, no matter how many hurdles we successfully cleared. Delaying that decision until we were almost totally finished (when our test screening gave Warner's the highest scores they'd had in 15 years) made it impossible to get awareness for the film going in time, and we were dead on arrival on opening day. By contrast, Disney's Tarzan had been building awareness for over a year before they opened." Earning $23M on a budget of $70M, there was no other way to view it: The Iron Giant was a box office failure.

Brad Bird Doesn’t Want To Make a Sequel to ‘The Iron Giant'

Close

Taking these factors into consideration, it makes sense why Warner Bros. didn't fast track a sequel to The Iron Giant. Brad Bird could have pursued a follow-up after he earned high industry and audience renown through The Incredibles, Ratatouille, and his eight Annie Award wins. But Bird remains satisfied with the story he told. The only sequel Bird's developed, The Incredibles 2, arrived 14 years after its predecessor.

The voice of the Iron Giant, however, has a different mindset. In 2015, Vin Diesel posted the following to his Facebook: "I have been very lucky to have played so many interesting characters... one of the first and one of my favorites is... the Iron Giant. P.s. Don't be surprised when you hear WB announce the sequel." Eight years later, no sequel has come to fruition. Yet given The Iron Giant's positive goodwill — a 96% critical score and a 90% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes — it's entirely possible for studio brass to see a profit opportunity in the little movie that could. Continuing Brad Bird's story without his involvement can't be fully ruled out. Simultaneously, Bird might carry enough industry influence to make an unsanctioned The Iron Giant sequel as much of a long shot as an Olympic javelin throw.

‘The Iron Giant’ Doesn’t Need a Sequel, and That’s Okay

Image via Warner Bros.

Franchises aren't new. Cinema has spent decades watering the soil for its next wide-ranging blockbuster. Brad Bird's resisted such notions since his career's nascence. "Some projects totally lend themselves to sequels and others don't," he reflected to Animation World Network. "Godfather II is a great film and obviously the Star Wars films. [...] But I'm not a big fan of the Jaws II kind of sequel where you've done everything that you needed to do with the first one, then you're just going for the money. I hope that they wouldn't do a sequel unless they came up with a fantastic idea, and I hope that they would want to do it as well as we've done it, at the very least."

For a film as astonishing as The Iron Giant, Bird's argument is difficult to counter. Resurrecting a story needs a satisfactory reason. Bird crafted an artistically elegant, profoundly touching, and unavoidably political story with The Iron Giant. Without the consultation or blessing of the movie's main architect, reasons to pursue a sequel are few and far between. Everything ends. The Iron Giant imparts that poignancy through its morals and its definitive — for now — conclusion.

The Iron Giant is available to stream on MAX.

Watch on MAX