If you’ve been hoping for NBC's The Irrational’s Alec (Jesse L. Martin) to get back with his ex-wife Marisa (Maahra Hill), sorry to say that won’t be happening anytime soon as the professor and fixer Rose (Karen David) are still going strong. Before the crime drama returned with its midseason premiere, the couple took a huge step in their relationship after Rose expressed her concern about Alec finding it hard to trust her because of her job. However, he assured her, saying, “I wouldn’t be falling in love with somebody that I couldn’t trust.”

Although Alec and Rose’s relationship may not be a bed of roses, they have made it work regardless and bring out the best in each other. Dishing on the twosome’s romance, David recently told Swooon:

“These are two people that share a lot in common. They have certainly lived life, have a lot of life experience. They know the meaning of loss, trauma, and I think through their experiences, they’ve bonded on a level that is so meaningful for both of them. They bring out the best in each other, and I think Alec is this wonderful and very much needed mirror for someone like Rose.”

The actress also pointed at her character’s traumatic history and flaws which Alec was aware of but still loved her:

“Rose being MI6, that whole mindset of an MI6 agent, which she was for years, was her identity. That’s all she knew herself as and only wanted to know herself as. And that was part of her escapism from the traumas and the chaos that she has in her mind. And, of course, she meets someone like Alec, who makes her feel seen, who really sees Rose for who she is, for all the things that she is and for all the things that she’s not. He loves her for all her imperfections as well.”

'The Irrational's Alec & Rose Have a Safe and Inclusive Relationship

Close

While fans are aware of Rose’s imperfect background, Alec has also had his share of trauma in The Irrational, which in most cases would’ve been bad for a relationship but not for these two. For both of them, this relationship is “a very inclusive and safe space” to be themselves and be open about "vulnerable experiences," according to David, who also noted:

“Alec is there to tell Rose that he’s not there to judge. And I think that’s a really big deal for Rose. She’s never met anyone quite like Alec. I don’t think anyone has met anyone quite like Alec. He is a very special human being and his empathy and his huge heart and capacity to care for people is just what makes us all love Alec Mercer.”

The Irrational airs on Tuesdays on NBC. New episodes can also be streamed on Peacock.

Your changes have been saved The Irrational Alec Mercer is a world-renowned behavioral scientist who lends his expertise to an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement and corporations with his unique and unexpected approach to understanding human behavior. Release Date September 25, 2023 Cast Jesse L. Martin , Maahra Hill , Arash DeMaxi , Molly Kunz , Travina Springer , Brian King Story By Dan Ariely Seasons 1 Writers Arika Mittman Showrunner Arika Mittman Expand

Watch on Peacock