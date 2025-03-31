Ever since The Irrational debuted Jesse L. Martin’s character in the very first episode of Season 1, a lot has transpired — both good and bad — between him and the multiple people he has encountered throughout the episodes. Most importantly, Alec eventually found love in corporate fixer Rose Dinshaw (Karen David), but that hasn’t stopped him from working with his ex-wife, Special Agent Marisa Clark (Maahra Hill), which has so far been a smooth relationship. Besides, the professor has other women in his life, including his younger sister, Kylie (Travina Springer), and one of his best students, Phoebe (Molly Kunz), among others, all of whom he highly values.

Shedding more light on these non-romantic relationships during a set visit at which Collider's Samantha Coley was in attendance, Martin emphasized how Alec is mainly influenced by women in The Irrational Season 2, saying:

“I have a whole lot of women in my life. So there's that, you know. I still work quite fondly and easily with my ex-wife, she's still very much a part of my life because of the casework we're doing and a big part of this season is figuring out how we can still be OK with each other and work together, and it's finding that I think what we're calling on the show is this new friendship between us.”

He then spoke of Kylie, who now works as an independent contractor with the FBI:

“I also have the ultimate checkmate with my sister who, it doesn't matter how much of a genius I may present or, anybody sees me as she's my sister, and she's gonna tell me exactly how she feels about what's going on at every single moment.”

Alec & Phoebe Have Some Eye-opening Moments in 'The Irrational'