There are a lot of crime shows on television right now. But how many of those shows feature a professor who can solve the case simply by using behavioral science and psychology? The Irrational, which just completed its first season on NBC, showcases the underrated Jesse L. Martin as Alec Mercer. Alec solves a case of the week using clues such as a suspect's body language or subtle behaviors to crack each mystery at hand. But the series isn't just focused on these weekly cases; there is also the underlying puzzle of the unsolved bombing that Alec was a victim of years ago. The show easily balances both types of plotlines: those that can be neatly tied up, as well as the overarching web of trauma and secrets from Alec's past. With a talented supporting cast of characters (including Alec's eager-to-learn research assistants, genius hacker sister, and FBI agent ex-wife), The Irrational deserves a spot on everyone's must-see list.

Audiences who are tired of typical police procedurals should still give this drama a try. Instead of boring cases where there is just a generic murder to solve, this drama offers mysteries as broad as an investigative journalist who was poisoned and an art masterpiece that's been stolen. Each case is solved not with the traditional tools of fingerprints and DNA but with Alec's attention to detail and intricate knowledge of how the human brain operates. It is thrilling to watch the bad guys get taken down by intellect rather than brawn, and this is what separates The Irrational from other network crime shows.

Jesse L. Martin Leads an Outstanding Cast

While this series has a great ensemble, it would not be successful without a lead actor that grounds the entire show. Martin is best known for his role as Detective Ed Green on Law and Order; he appeared in over 198 episodes from 1999 to 2008. He has also earned numerous fans with his role as Joe West in The CW's The Flash. Martin's versatility (easily demonstrated as Tom Collins in the movie version of the hit Broadway show Rent) allows him to effortlessly inhabit the role of Alec. He carries the quiet confidence of someone who knows their vast knowledge will save the day while also still being able to exude vulnerability when talking about his burn scars that were the result of the bombing. He displays his charisma in every scene, whether Alec's instructing his students or turning up the heat with his new slow-burn love interest, Rose (Karen David).

But the reason The Irrational stands out from the pack of typical network dramas isn't just because of Martin's talent. It is also because of the impeccable casting of its supporting characters. Rizwan (Arash DeMaxi) and Phoebe (Molly Kunz) appear in every episode as Alec's dedicated research assistants; they help Alec solve crimes with their outside-the-box thinking and eagerness to impress their professor. Because of Alec's past trauma, he also needs the support of his family. This strength stems from his sister, Kylie (Travina Springer), who comes to the rescue with her extraordinary hacking skills, and his ex-wife, Marisa (Maahra Hill), an FBI agent who brings her crime-solving expertise to the table. These characters are just as comfortable assisting Alec with unraveling his mysteries as they are exploring their own interpersonal drama, and their scenes feel realistic because of their superb acting talent.

'The Irrational' Intrigues Viewers with Its Plotlines

The television series is actually loosely based on the non-fiction book Predictably Irrational by Dan Ariely. Published in 2008, the book explores how humans tend to make decisions based on their assumptions (even if they don't always stem from rational thought). In each episode, Alec uses this field of behavioral science to study the people around him. He's often brought on to cases (sometimes murders, but also other crimes such as kidnappings and thefts) to help suss out the culprits. Instead of threatening a suspect, Alec simply studies the way they speak or what their body language looks like. He carefully questions them, assesses their explanations, and then dissects their alibis like an accomplished surgeon. Alec's intelligence, ability to deduce and infer, and compassion for other people's suffering raise this show past where other procedurals typically land.

The Irrational also strikes an effective balance between each case of the week and the ongoing puzzle behind who was responsible for the bombing that left Alec severely injured many years ago. Each episode offers a thrilling, dramatic mystery, but the throughline of Alec's past allows the show to feel elevated. The lens through which he views the world was affected by the bombing, and he is more capable of solving crimes because of this previous trauma. Although it's clear the pain still affects Alec's relationships (particularly the ones with Marisa and Rose), it also creates a point of drama and intrigue that draws the viewer in. Even when the focus is more on each new case at hand, Alec and his team grasp the viewer's attention for the entire hour (whether they're solving a hit-and-run accident or investigating a plane crash).

Most episodes include a red herring; the first suspect introduced is pretty much never the true culprit. Usually, this formula can feel tired when done in other procedurals, but with The Irrational, it seems much more organic. This bait-and-switch tactic provides audiences with realistic scenarios that emphasize that many situations in life are not what they appear to be. Because of Alec's genius intellect, he can dig deeper into everyone's psyches, so the audience quickly learns not to trust their own initial theories about where the story is headed. This results in twists and turns that make the show exciting and fresh.

The Irrational just concluded its first season in February, but it has already been renewed for a second season. Although some aspects of Season 1 are wrapped up, there is still plenty of story to explore when the show comes back, especially as Season 1 ended with quite the cliffhanger. It will be interesting to see how the talented writing team unveils a new mystery and which weekly crimes they will highlight going forward. There's no doubt that with Martin as the lead and this strong supporting cast, The Irrational will keep gaining viewers and cement its place in an echelon above other network dramas.

The Irrational is available to stream on Peacock.

