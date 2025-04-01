The Irrational has finally seen Marisa (Maahra Hill) and Rose (Karen David) work together on a case earlier this year. The episode “Lost Souls,” which aired on January 7, saw a recognized tennis player go missing in the woods and, of course, Alec (Jesse L. Martin) is called to help find her and bring her to safety. However, things don’t go so smoothly as a medical emergency comes up, jeopardizing the professor. Because of that, his ex-wife and FBI Agent Marisa (Maahra Hill) and current lover Rose (Karen David) team up to solve the case, with Alec advising from his hospital bed.

There’s clearly no bad blood between the women, despite their shared romantic connection to Alec. Sharing details about the unique anti-love triangle dynamic between the trio, showrunner Arika Lisanne Mittman spoke about the relationships between Alec, Rose, and Marisa during a set visit at which Collider's Samantha Coley was in attendance. She said:

“We're building a friendship with those two characters and, like I said, this dynamic of three adults working together, all of whom have one thing in common, which is that they love their work; they're passionate about the work that they do, and they all see each other as skilled collaborators who work together who can work together really well, and that gives them all kind of – a common place to be, and so that that takes them out of the messiness of like 'Oh we used to be married, and now we're dating' and like they are able to have this sort of adult dynamic, but Marissa and Rose's relationship will definitely deepen as well.”

‘The Irrational’ Season 2 Focuses on Team Work