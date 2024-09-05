The Mercer family will expand in the upcoming The Irrational Season 2. TV Line reports that Ron Canada has joined the cast of Jesse L. Martin's series. He will play Eli Mercer, Alec, and Kylie's father, about whom much is unknown. Save for one reference in Season 1, Eli is a stranger to the viewer, but his presence will offer an opportunity to tell more stories and expand the Mercer family relationships. He will undoubtedly influence the dynamics between Kylie and Alec, given that when Alec talked to Kylie about seeking shelter with their dad during a risky investigation, Kylie turned the offer down. This can, however, be partially attributed to her affection for her elder brother. The tentatative airdate for Canada's episode is on February 4.

The news of the new character confirms what showrunner Arika Lisanne Mittman told TV Line. She said, "We do have plans to see that in Season 2 to get to know more of our characters' family members, including Alec's family members." We might see more of Marisa, Phoebe, or Rizwan's family members. Season 2 of The Irrational dives into more irrational cases, a specialty of Alec. There is even more danger on the horizon as he explores new threats fresh from Rose's abduction. Per the trailer for Season 2, Mercer is ever intrigued by humans and what makes them tick. "The key to solving any crime is understanding the science behind why people do inexplicable things," he says in the video.

'The Irrational' Season 2 Moves Up One Week

Image via NBC

With a vice presidential debate scheduled for October 1, networks have been shifting some dates to accommodate the event, which is bound to attract many people's attention. The Irrational Season 2 will premiere on October 8, a week later than the original airdate. Meanwhile, according to Fox's schedule, Accused Season 2 will also move to this date. In The Irrational, L. Martin stars as Alec Mercer, Travina Springer as Kylie, Maahra Hill as Marisa, Molly Kunz as Phoebe, and Arash DeMaxi as Rizwan. Canada has extensive acting credits from his more than four-decade-long acting career. He is best known for playing authority figures like judges and detectives. His latest television roles were in Law & Order: SVU and The Best Man: The Final Chapter, both in 2022.

The Irrational returns on October 8 at 10 pm on NBC. Catch up with Season 1 on Peacock.

The Irrational Alec Mercer is a world-renowned behavioral scientist who lends his expertise to an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement and corporations with his unique and unexpected approach to understanding human behavior. Creator Arika Lisanne Mittman Cast Jesse L. Martin , Maahra Hill , Travina Springer , Molly Kunz Seasons 2

WATCH ON PEACOCK