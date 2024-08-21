The Big Picture The Irrational Season 2 premiere has been delayed to October 8 due to the Vice Presidential debate on October 1.

The Jesse L. Martin-led crime drama series The Irrational will unfortunately not return for its second season as previously scheduled due to the upcoming 2024 Vice Presidential Debate set for Tuesday, October 1. TV Insider can confirm that the NBC show is among several with altered premiere schedules, some of which are Fox’s Accused and the second episode of the new crime drama Murder in a Small Town.

Due to the schedule change, NBC announced on Tuesday, August 20, that The Irrational Season 2 would now premiere on Tuesday, October 8, instead of Tuesday, October 1 on the network. The episode will maintain its previously set timeslot, 10 PM EST. This upcoming season’s debut will follow a two-hour episode of The Voice starting at 8 PM EST.

Speaking of the Vice Presidential Debate, Vice Presidential candidates Tim Walz and JD Vance will be involved in the debate on Tuesday, October 1, but an official time has not yet been announced. Regardless, a Fox schedule change implies that it will start at 9/8c. The debate, which has caused a series of schedule changes for 2024 fall TV premieres, will be broadcast live on CBS and at the same time on other major news networks like NBC, ABC, and Fox. On the other hand, Presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump will debate on September 10 on ABC.

Who Stars in 'The Irrational?'

Created by Arika Mittman for NBC, The Irrational is not your regular police procedural series. It follows Alec Mercer (Jesse L. Martin), a professor of behavioral science at the fictional Wylton University in Washington D.C., who works with the police, using his incomparable talent at reading people to solve high-stakes cases. Starring alongside Martin in main roles in the first season are Maahra Hill (Delilah) as Marisa, Arash DeMaxi (Partner Track) as Rizwan, Molly Kunz (Chicago Fire) as Phoebe and Travina Springer (Ms. Marvel) as Kylie. Actors with supporting roles are Brian King as Agent Jace Richards, Soma Chhaya, Ella Cannon, Vanessa Walsh, and Ash Lee.

It goes without saying that The Irrational is really worth tuning in for, and with only eleven episodes so far, viewers are sure to be intrigued till the very end. As described by Collider’s Erin Konrad, “Each case [in The Irrational] is solved not with the traditional tools of fingerprints and DNA but with Alec's attention to detail and intricate knowledge of how the human brain operates. It is thrilling to watch the bad guys get taken down by intellect rather than brawn, and this is what separates The Irrational from other network crime shows.”

The Irrational Season 2 will premiere on Tuesday, October 8 on NBC. Season 1 is available to stream on Peacock. Stay tuned to Collider for more information.

