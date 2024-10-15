Over a year since Alec Mercer was first introduced to the audience, The Irrational returned to NBC last week with a bang, pitting the behavioral scientist played by Jesse L. Martin against the man who kidnapped his girlfriend Rose (Karen David). Season 2 has already put Alec directly in the line of fire, but the Sophomore series has already shown time and again how his unconventional methods can subvert expectations and get him out of messes. Episode 2 shouldn't have him so close to danger or willingly getting abducted, but he'll have to face a new threat in a serial killer that appears to disguise their murders as robberies. Collider has an exclusive sneak peek at the episode which will re-team Alec with his ex-wife Marisa (Maahra Hill) for the new case.

In the sneak peek, Marisa brings Alec to the scene as a consultant, questioning the two detectives about what they've managed to figure out about the murder. One of them went to the home and uncovered the door ajar and the body just inside after a neighbor heard gunshots and hit their panic button. At first glance, it seemed like a classic knock-knock burglary gone wrong, as the suspect knocked on the door before breaking in and encountering the occupant. However, only a pair of sneakers and an amethyst geode were stolen while the victim's wallet full of cash was left in plain view on the counter. Marisa knows that murder was the goal of this crime and the victim's smashed veneers match how two other recent victims were found. The one thing Alec can't get past, however, is that serial killers don't tend to target such high-profile people for their sprees, meaning there may be a deeper plan at play.

Fittingly titled "A Kick in the Teeth," Episode 2 has multiple layers of mystery at play. Alec has to find out why the killer is targeting specific people in the suburbs despite not seeming like a run-of-the-mill mass murderer. Moreover, he's also left to ponder why the suspect always kicks in their victim's veneers as their calling card. As bodies begin to pile up, the tension will only continue to rise as he, Marisa, and the investigators attached to the high-profile case close in on their twisted target.

What Else Is in Store for 'The Irrational' Season 2?

NBC had an immediate hit on its hands with The Irrational, one of the few series to premiere on television amid the strike-affected fall of 2023. Its success was only exceeded by the premiere of the network's other series Found, earning it a swift Season 2 renewal and love from audiences for its unorthodox approach to procedurals featuring an unsung Law & Order hero in Martin. The new season is also giving plenty of reasons to keep tuning in as Alec's relationships with his sister Kylie (Travina Springer), Marisa, and Rose, among others, continue to evolve. In addition to the returning cast that also features Molly Kunz and Arash DeMaxi, Wedding Crashers star Ron Canada is slated to appear in an episode in February as Alec and Kylie's brother, further exploring the Mercer family tree.

Another thing fans can expect to see as the series draws on is the greater presence of Rose. Series creator Arika Mittman told The Wrap that the premiere marks the beginning of a big season for her character and her relationship with Alec. "Rose will not be gone for long," she said. "I really like the idea of telling these really adult relationship stories, like ‘How can you be friends with your ex? How do you start a new relationship when you’ve just gotten out of a 15-year one.’” The loose adaptation of Dan Ariely's book Predictably Irrational still has much to explore as Season 2 is only just beginning.

The Irrational Season 2, Episode 2 airs tonight on NBC. New episodes stream afterward on Peacock. Check out our exclusive sneak peek in the player above.

The Irrational Alec Mercer is a world-renowned behavioral scientist who lends his expertise to an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement and corporations with his unique and unexpected approach to understanding human behavior. Release Date January 29, 2024 Cast Jesse L. Martin , Maahra Hill , Travina Springer , Molly Kunz Main Genre Drama Seasons 2

