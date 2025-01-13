NBC's hit procedural The Irrational returned last week for the second half of Season 2, and this week, Collider is delighted to be partnering with NBC to exclusively bring our readers a sneak peek at tomorrow night's episode, entitled "Another Man's Treasure," which features Jesse L. Martin and Maahra Hill. The logline for the episode is as follows:

"Alec and Marisa investigate a museum heist, and a curator and his son might hold the key. The case raises ethical questions about the controversial practice of buying and selling cultural artifacts, which brings old memories for Marisa."

In our exclusive sneak peek, we see Alec being introduced by Marisa to the curator of the museum, and explains what he knows about the robbery. We also get a short diatribe from the curator's son about how all items in museums are stolen, and it's hard to steal something again — preach! — before he compliments the pair on their decision not to have kids. The curator adds that a number of other museums were keen on some of the items stolen, so that will be the first place they start looking for any potential culprits.

What Can We Expect From 'The Irrational' Season 2's Second Half?

Last month, showrunner Arika Lisanne Mittman dropped a few hints to TV Insider about what’s to come throughout the course of the series, and teased that lots of combinations of the show's main characters would be mixing together, including Rose (Karen David) and Kylie (Travina Springer):

“You’ll see, coming up in the second half of the season, Rose and Marisa team up to work on a case and I think they handle in a very adult way, being Alec’s ex and Alec’s current partner. And as they all become a part of each other’s lives in different ways, it’s really more of an exploration of what does it mean to be in an adult grown-up relationship, if that makes sense. We’re definitely going to see more of all of them working together. All of the different combinations — Alec and Marisa working together, Rose and Marisa working together, Alec and Rose working together. And Kylie working with all of them as well. But in terms of the romance, that’s an open question you’ll have to keep watching.”

New episodes of The Irrational air on NBC every Tuesday evening. Check out our exclusive sneak peek at tomorrow night's episode in the player above.

