Alec (Jesse L. Martin) has wrapped his second year of solving cases in Season 2 of The Irrational, which aired its finale on March 25. During a set visit while filming the final episodes of Season 2, at which Collider's Samantha Coley was in attendance, showrunner Arika Lisanne Mittman spoke about the Season 2 finale and changes ahead for major characters, with Season 3 still a possibility as fans await renewal news. Mittman said while analyzing the episode:

“The finale is probably bigger in scope than anything we've ever done. We're in multiple countries, and, you know, it's sort of big in scope, and it really, I think it's sort of be a really nice book on the Alec-Rose story. [It’s] really exciting, and it's about change and there's going to be some changes for everybody.”

What Happened in ‘The Irrational’ Season 1 Finale?