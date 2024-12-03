[Editor's note: The following contains some spoilers for The Irrational.]

The Big Picture In the NBC series 'The Irrational,' Alec Mercer, played by Jesse L. Martin, is a behavioral scientist who uses his expertise to solve complex cases by understanding human behavior.

Season 2 explores Alec's personal growth as he helps others while gaining a deeper understanding of himself.

The show delves into mental health, relationships, and human behavior in various contexts, offering a fresh perspective.

The NBC series The Irrational follows behavioral science professor Alec Mercer (Jesse L. Martin) as he uses his expertise to provide insight for law enforcement and others in his life who are looking for answers. His human behavior based approach comes in handy with the FBI, but also for everyday people in situations that might not otherwise be so easy to explain. And when he enlists the help of his research assistants Phoebe (Molly Kunz), Rizwan (Arash DeMaxi) and Simon (Max Lloyd-Jones), they make the seemingly irrational more understandable.

During this one-on-one interview with Collider, Martin talked about returning for Season 2 after having had a season to learn about the world of the show, the challenge of Alec’s cadence, how solving great mysteries in your life often leads to new questions, the advantage of having a longer network TV run to explore a character, the list of actors he’d love to see guest on an episode, shining a light on mental health in a variety of ways, what he loves about the brother-sister dynamic between Alec and Kylie (Travina Springer), and whether Alec might ever make the move to get rid of his scars.

The Science of 'The Irrational' Has Helped Jesse L. Martin Understand His Character

Collider: The first season of any TV series has to figure out what it is, who the characters are, and what the relationship dynamics will be. When did everything really click for you, as far as having a real sense of who this guy is and what his world is, and how he fits in with everybody?

JESSE L. MARTIN: I’m grateful that we had a first season, so that it could eventually click. Working day to day on a television schedule, you get so consumed with the hours and you rarely have a moment to actually reflect on things. It’s only moments like this, where we actually get to sit down and talk to somebody about it, that you realize, “Oh, yeah, it did actually click and I did actually get into that space.” Fortunately, we had a whole season to dive into these characters, myself in particular, and to get used to it.

There’s a cadence involved with Alec, obviously, that I am not used to, at least not used to on television. I certainly get involved with cadence on stage, doing Shakespeare and things like that. But in this case, getting into the world of a science cadence where I’m meant to express many big theories and scientific terms that are based on real moments and real people, has been the thing that has actually cemented the character for me. And by cemented, the cement is not dry yet. I’m learning every single day, as to who this guy is, how he expresses himself, and how he even behaves. My job on the show is watching others behavior, but the big revelation for me is the fact that I am entirely irrational in my behavior as well, which makes for great drama.

Because he does have that cadence that is very specific to him, does he always feel a little bit separated from you?

MARTIN: Oftentimes, I’m not sure which is first, the chicken or the egg, because there’s so much of me in there and there’s so much of Alec that isn’t me. Luckily, we’ve gotten a chance for those things to blend beautifully. Oftentimes, I’m like, “Wait, is that more Jesse than it was Alec?” I’m learning a whole lot about the character, and learning a whole lot about science and behavior, that affect Jesse. And then, Jesse comes to work every single day with those things in his head and those things in his body. It’s all blending, which I think is a really good thing. It keeps me interested and keeps me humble. I am having a great time with this mélange. That was a fancy word.

Alec was on the hunt for answers about himself in the first season. Did it feel different to go into Season 2 with those answers? Does Alec feel like a little bit different of a guy, now that he has filled in some of those missing pieces of his life?

MARTIN: Yeah, you’re onto something there where, if you have great mysteries in your life and you solve them, all they tend to do is open up more questions. That’s what makes things interesting on television and that’s what makes things interesting in life. You think you saw something, and I dare say you think you’ve learned something, and all you’ve learned is that there’s more to learn and more to know. Luckily, in the television scope, we’ve been given another whole season to go there with more learning, more discovering, more behaviors to be analyzed, more behaviors to be penalized. I certainly get into spaces where my behavior is a big question. So, it’s great to get the opportunity to push it as far as we can possibly push it.

You did almost 200 episodes of Law & Order, and then you did another almost 200 episodes of The Flash. So much has changed in the TV landscape with shorter seasons and shows rarely getting enough seasons to even have that many episodes. The CW doesn’t even look anything like it did in its previous form. Does that kind of a run seem impossible these days? Does it feel like a show can still make it for several seasons?

MARTIN: I’ve always lived in the landscape where there was a lot more story to explore. Thank goodness that I’m here at NBCUniversal where they still live in that space. It gives us a lot more room to tell these stories and it gives the audience a lot more stories to consume. I’ve always been in that space, so I’m quite used to it. I don’t even know what it would be like to work on a story where everything has to be told in very few episodes – six or 10 episodes. I don’t know what that’s like, at all. I can imagine actors who have been working in spaces where those stories were truncated into six or 10 episodes having to do 18 or 22, and that might be absolutely overwhelming, but it’s entirely within my wheelhouse. I’ve been doing it most of my career, so it feels normal to me.

Do you enjoy really getting to live in a character for that long?

MARTIN: It’s fun. Again, I don’t know any different. That’s how I’ve always worked, particularly in television. It feels entirely normal to have this time and this scope to explore and to figure things out. One of the funny things that used to happen when I worked on stage is that you’d open the show, and then you’d do a week of performances. And then, you get to the second week and suddenly realize, “Oh, now that joke makes sense.” The same thing happens in television where, if you get this grand scope, like 18- or 22-episode seasons, you get more opportunities to crystallize story, crystallize characters, and crystallize relationships. It’s actually a fortunate situation to be in because you do get those opportunities. Thank goodness NBC has given me and everybody involved with The Irrational the opportunity to do it, week after week after week. I’m grateful and I’m here for the challenge. I love it.

'The Irrational' Is a Procedural That Lends Itself to the Possibility of Memorable Guest Stars

Image via NBC

You’re working on what is essentially a procedural, which means you have all these opportunities for guest cast to come in, and you’ve worked with a lot of great actors over the course of your career. Is there anyone you’d love to get as a guest for an episode, to reunite with and act with again on this series?

MARTIN: Absolutely. You can probably guess some of them, and almost every one of them are people who I’ve either worked with on stage or would have loved to work with on stage. One of them is a mentor of mine, Stephen McKinley Henderson. Anybody who knows him, knows him to be a stellar human being and a powerhouse of an actor. I’d love to work again with S. Epatha Merkerson. I, of course, spent all that time with her on Law & Order and she is a dear friend of mine. I would do anything to be in any medium with her, be it television, film, the stage, a street corner, I don’t care. I would work with her in any capacity.

There are certainly actors that I have never gotten the chance to work with and a lot of them are from the theater. I’m such a huge fan of Audra McDonald. I think she translates so many mediums, so flawlessly. If I ever got a chance to work with her, I would jump on it. There are certainly characters coming up on our show. We’ve never met Alec’s mother. We’ve met Alec’s dad, played by Ron Canada, another theater powerhouse who I was beyond grateful to have worked with us. I’d love to work with an old pal, Whoopi Goldberg. Who knows how that would happen, but I would love to be in a space with her where we get to play, as actors. I could literally go on. There are so many fantastic actors, particularly from the Broadway world and the theater world, that I would love to spend time with on the small screen.