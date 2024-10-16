NBC’s The Irrational was renewed for a second season about a year ago, with the installment premiering only last week. Now, viewers may have already seen Episode 2, “A Kick in the Teeth,” which featured Maahra Hill’s character Marisa hearing of a promotion for herself from Kylie (Travina Springer), who believes she deserves it. While the upcoming episode, "Bad Blood," will determine if she gets promoted or not, Hill had a few comments about it while also teasing a “glamorous” case in the new season.

The TV star noted to TV Insider that Marisa, a senior agent, is in a great position to be promoted, especially considering that she’s put a lot of work in and is amazing at what she does. Hill couldn’t divulge more about whether Marisa would get the promotion, but she hinted at what’s to come in The Irrational Season 2, Episode 4, titled "Formal Ties," which she loved filming. The episode will include a murder case in an embassy which Hill teased will be investigated in “such a glamorous way.” In her words:

“It was the Italian embassy, the guys in that episode were just great. It’s just so glamorous, and so it’s a departure from what you see with Marisa on a regular basis because it’s a special event. And of course, this murder happens. It’s at the embassy, and then, of course, they have to get involved and figure out what happened, but they get to do it in such a glamorous way. There’s tuxes, there’s gowns. It was just fun because it was different and it’s mysterious. It’s like a mystery. So it was intriguing in that way.”

'The Irrational' Season 2 Will Include Another Mercer

Created by Arika Mittman, The Irrational debuted on NBC in September 2023, to generally positive reception, unsurprisingly prompting a quick renewal. Season 2 premiered on October 8, 2024, and has so far aired two episodes, with the third coming up on October 22. In addition to Hill, the series stars Jesse L. Martin, Arash DeMaxi, Molly Kunz and Travina Springer in lead roles. The new season features these stars’ return, with Ron Canada (Wedding Crashers) scheduled to appear in an episode in February as another Mercer sibling; Alec Mercer (Martin) and Kylie's (Springer) brother.

The Irrational Season 2 returns with Episode 3 on October 22.