Season 2 of The Irrational kept viewers on their toes with plenty of surprises! We’ve seen Alec (Jesse L. Martin) learn more about his past and revisit old memories earlier in the season, as well as an unexpected team-up between Marisa (Maahra Hill) and Rose (Karen David) that went quite well despite their romantic connections to the same man. Moreover, even as Alec’s ex-wife, Marisa’s good-natured relationship with his younger sister, Kylie (Travina Springer) hasn’t become a thing of the past as the duo remain pretty close despite the divorce.

In Season 2, Marisa and Kylie have a new relationship since they now work together, which sort of augments their already existing personal relationship. During a set visit at which Collider's Samantha Coley was in attendance, Maahra Hill told the press:

“We have a new relationship, a new working relationship to add to our previous personal relationship, which is, I think, also enhanced by working together, because you get to have time with each other where you have an issue at work, and you go back, and you're like, 'Hey, I'm struggling here, what do I do?' You know, you have like a buddy, just somebody that you can partner with to share some of the things that you're going through.”

The Irrational Season 2 recently wrapped up on March 25 and has not yet been renewed at NBC. The season featured the return of the majority of the cast from its prequel season, which, besides Hill, who portrays the FBI Agent Marisa, includes Jesse L. Martin as the astute Professor Alec Mercer, Springer as Alec’s sister Kylie, who is also now an independent contractor with the FBI, Karen David as Alec’s girlfriend Rose Dinshaw with Arash DeMaxi and Molly Kunz as Rizwan Asadi and Phoebe Duncan respectively.

‘The Irrational’ Season 2 Explores Marisa & Kylie’s Sisterhood