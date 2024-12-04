The Irrational only just aired its fall finale “Stan by Me” on Tuesday, December 3, and saw Alec (Jesse L. Martin) enter the K-pop fandom universe when a superfan is murdered, and the only suspect is the pop star the fan worships. With that, Alec and Rose (Karen David) dug beneath the surface to uncover what happened, and in the process, he found out more about her past.

The NBC police procedural is set to return in January 2025 with the second half of Season 2. However, showrunner Arika Lisanne Mittman dropped a few hints to TV Insider about what’s to come, beginning with Rose and Marisa (Maahra Hill), given their connection to Alec.

“You’ll see, coming up in the second half of the season, Rose and Marisa team up to work on a case and I think they handle in a very adult way, being Alec’s ex and Alec’s current partner. And as they all become a part of each other’s lives in different ways, it’s really more of an exploration of what does it mean to be in an adult grown-up relationship, if that makes sense.”

Not only will viewers see the duo become a team in next year’s episodes of The Irrational, but Alec and Kylie (Travina Springer) will also be involved:

“We’re definitely going to see more of all of them working together. All of the different combinations—Alec and Marisa working together, Rose and Marisa working together, Alec and Rose working together. And Kylie working with all of them as well. But in terms of the romance, that’s an open question you’ll have to keep watching.”

What’s Ahead for Marisa & Her New Boss

Image via NBC

Moving on to Marisa and her new boss, who are finding common ground and starting over after getting off on the wrong foot, Mittman noted that the pair have much to learn from each other. The showrunner also said:

“We’re playing into a little bit of the generation gap—we’ve definitely created Rayna as a millennial boss, and she’s got some different ideas than maybe what Marisa has been used to with her previous bosses. And so Marisa is having to navigate a little bit of change at the FBI, but ultimately I think change is good, and they will get along and there will be a dynamic with Rayna and Kylie, as well as Kylie kind of gets her footing working with the FBI.”

Alec Has A Personal Story Coming Up

Image via NBC

What’s more? There’s a personal story coming up for Alec with his dad, portrayed by Ron Canada, joining the band next year. Alec and Marisa will also visit his hometown for a case, and “that will cause Alec to have to deal with some of his relationship with his father and the dynamics there.”

While fans are expecting tons of cases in the rest of The Irrational Season 2, Mittman couldn’t help but tease a few, including an enchanted mystery:

“We have lots of exciting new cases. We have a case involving a missing athlete and that case will, as I mentioned, put Rose and Marisa working together, which is exciting. We will have a unique kind of museum heist coming up. We’ll have an episode that deals with magic. Both Rose and Simon will be involved throughout in the rest of the season.”

The Irrational Season 2 returns on NBC on Tuesday, January 7, 2025.