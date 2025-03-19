[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 of The Irrational.]

Summary In Season 2 of the NBC series 'The Irrational,' behavioral science professor Alec Mercer uses his expertise to provide insight for law enforcement and others.

In the "Suddenly Alec" episode, Alec (Jesse L. Martin) and his girlfriend Rose (Karen David) go undercover at a community theater to solve a murder, leading to unexpected dangers.

Martin and David discuss their love for Little Shop of Horrors, singing in the show, and the impact of a shocking reveal.

In Season 2 of the NBC series The Irrational follows behavioral science professor Alec Mercer (Jesse L Martin) as he uses his expertise to provide insight for law enforcement and others in his life that are looking for answers. His human behavior-based approach comes in handy with the FBI, but also for everyday people in situations that might not otherwise be so easy to explain. With episode 217, entitled “Suddenly Alec,” Alec and his girlfriend Rose (Karen David) went undercover at a community theater to solve an actor’s murder. However, deciding to get their answers by actually becoming part of their production of Little Shop of Horrors proved to be more dangerous than either of them ever expected.

During this interview with Collider, co-stars Martin and David talked about their love of Little Shop of Horrors and how they’d always wanted to be part of that show, why Martin was so hesitant about singing at all in the series, ensuring that if they were going to get musical it would be connected to a case, how they’d wished they could have just done the performance for a real live audience, getting to sing together, the fun David had in her full Audrey costume, what they most enjoy about the Alec and Rose relationship, and how the shocking husband reveal will affect things in the upcoming season finale.

Collider: Had either of you done Little Shop of Horrors before, at any point, in any production?

JESSE L. MARTIN: No, never. I’ve always been a big fan of it. I got to see the original production, way back in the day, when I first came to New York City. It was at the Orpheum, and I thought it was the most amazing thing, ever. I also thought it was amazing that this great voice that was playing the plant, we never saw during the show. It’s only right at the end when he comes out and bows. I was like, “What a cool part to play. Then, I became a really big fan of the movie, the musical version that took place in the ‘80s. I was like, “I certainly would love to play the part, and this may be the only chance I’ve got.” So, I went for it.

KAREN DAVID: Same here. I’ve always been a huge lover and fan of all things Little Shop of Horrors, but I’ve never been in the musical, so this was such a treat. And obviously, to be singing alongside Jesse was such a treat. Everyone has been wanting this for a very long time. We were just so thrilled that it was possible we could do this.

Jesse L. Martin and Karen David Loved How Organically 'Little Shop of Horrors' Fit Into 'The Irrational'

“I was a little bit against it for a really long time."