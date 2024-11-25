Fans of The Irrational know that the NBC procedural series is all about personality types and behavior. Across the two seasons of the show, we've learned how to spot some patterns of behavior that may reveal secrets and what your behavior says about you. While viwers enjoy Season 2 weekly, NBC decided to share with Collider a laid-back video in which the main cast takes a personality type to find out which character they are most similar to. We can now share the video with you in this article.

The first thing you'd think when you start watching the quiz video is that Jesse L. Martin (Law & Order), Maahra Hill (Delilah), Travina Springer (Ms. Marvel), Molly Kunz (Widows) and Arash DeMaxi (Partner Track) will probably be a match for their own characters. We couldn't be more wrong. The series of questions covered some basic information such as "which type of movie do you like" and more important things like "who do you seek for advice" and "how wisely do you spend your money."

When all questions are answered, a surprise: only Kunz is similar to protagonist Alec Mercer. And no one is like their own characters as well. Springer and Hill have a personality that matches Rizwan's, while DeMaxi and Martin match the personality and behavior of Marisa Clark. You could tell that some cast members expected to match their own characters, but they were all good sports about it. You can check out the quiz below:

Season 2 of 'The Irrational' Is Full Speed Ahead

There's still a lot to happen in Season 2 of The Irrational. So far, we're only six episodes in, meaning that there's a lot more to happen as the new season progresses. Ron Canada (East New York) is set to guest star as Alec's father Eli, and we still don't know what to expect from that relationship. Aside from that, the Season 2 trailer had already teased that this new season will push Alec a little further and give him even more challenging cases — and sometimes fancier.

The Irrational is created by Arika Mittman, who previously wrote for La Brea, Elementary, and Dexter. Back when Season 1 premiered, the show was an instant hit with high ratings despite being up against established reality TV shows at the time. Season 2 returned with a steady 3.1 million viewers in linear TV — a strong number that suggests that the show has fuel to keep going.

NBC airs new episodes of The Irrational on Tuesdays. You can also stream the series on Peacock.

The Irrational Alec Mercer is a world-renowned behavioral scientist who lends his expertise to an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement and corporations with his unique and unexpected approach to understanding human behavior. Release Date January 29, 2024 Creator Arika Lisanne Mittman Cast Jesse L. Martin , Maahra Hill , Travina Springer , Molly Kunz Main Genre Drama Seasons 2

