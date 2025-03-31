In “Lost Souls,” the eighth episode of The Irrational Season 2, viewers witnessed the least expected collaboration between none other than Alec’s (Jesse L. Martin) ex-wife Marisa (Maahra Hill) and his current girlfriend Rose (Karen David). When an acclaimed tennis player went missing in a remote forest, Alec was called to help find her and bring her to safety; however, a medical emergency threatened to sideline him, leaving Marisa and Rose to team up and rescue the woman. Collider's Samantha Coley had the pleasure of speaking with Karen David during a set visit, and amid the conversation, the TV star elaborated on the teamwork between the two women, saying:

“It's sort of an opportunity for both of them to see how they truly work together and also get to know each other even more outside of the distractions of panic, distractions as always. And how you see two very bright, intelligent, committed women, you know, come together to help find a missing person and how they navigate through some really dangerous moments with the fires and the unpredictability of all of that.”

Rose Gets a "Seal of Approval" From Marisa in 'The Irrational'