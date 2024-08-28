The Irrational Season 1 quickly found an audience when it premiered last year thanks to an engaging premise and Jesse L. Martin. NBC renewed the series for a second season, which will premiere this fall. The much-anticipated season finds Alec Mercer doing more of the same by trying to bring some rationality to irrational situations. These are the situations teased in the trailer for Season 2 (via TheWrap) as Mercer takes on more cases. Most cases are criminal, and since criminals like to get away with it, Mercer messes up their plans big time. This places him in mortal danger.

As a professor of behavioral science, Mercer knows what makes people tick. "What makes us human? Our emotions," Mercer's voice asks in a voice-over and provides an answer. Pride, jealousy, fear, anger, shame, revenge," he lists some of the strongest human emotions. "A bit irrational. Is it?" a male voice asks, not knowing that's Mercer's specialty. "Why abandon a ship you just hijacked? Why kidnap the world's leading expert on kidnapping?" Mercer asks questions about some irrational things in his new cases. Montages of the different cases appear on the screen. Mercer sometimes doesn't wait for law enforcement despite being present solely as a consultant in most situations.

He finds himself in a tough situation when he encounters someone with a gun, and the perp begins to shoot at him. "Who do you think you are? James Bond?" Marisa warns him against putting himself in sketchy situations. "We can't keep doing dangerous things," his sister and occasional collaborator, Kylie, warns him. But these warnings don't stop Mercer. "A lot of spectators in the world and not enough heroes," he says. "The key to solving any crime is understanding the science behind why people do inexplicable things," Mercer sums up his motto.

'The Irrational' Moves

Image via NBC

The 2024/2025 TV season begins at a peculiar time when a presidential election is imminent. On October 1, Vice Presidential hopefuls Democrat Tim Walz and Republican JD Vance will debate in a live event, and to accommodate that, some networks have moved their shows. The Irrational will now premiere a week later than expected. The new premier date is set for October 8 at the regular 10 pm time slot. Fox also moved Accused Season 2 premiere by a week to accommodate the debate hosted by CBS.

The Irrational stars L. Martin as Professor Alec Mercer, a behavioral science professor and occasional crime solver; Maahra Hill as Marisa, a DCPD officer and Mercer's ex-wife; Travina Springer as Kylie, an IT professional and Mercer's sister; Molly Kunz and Arash DeMaxi as Phoeber and Rizwan respectively, Mercer's students and assistants.

Catch the premiere on a new night on October 8 on NBC. Catch up with Season 1 on Peacock.

The Irrational Alec Mercer is a world-renowned behavioral scientist who lends his expertise to an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement and corporations with his unique and unexpected approach to understanding human behavior. Release Date January 29, 2024 Creator Arika Lisanne Mittman Cast Jesse L. Martin , Maahra Hill , Travina Springer , Molly Kunz Main Genre Drama Seasons 2

