While The Irrational centers on fighting crime and understanding behaviors and the human nature that prompts such offenses, there’s also been more than a bit of romance here and there. Alec (Jesse L. Martin), who was already divorced from Marisa (Maahra Hill) as the procedural’s first season began, is still very involved with former MI-6 agent and corporate fixer Rose (Karen David), which has been explored several times in Season 2.

The Irrational Season 2 also explored Kylie's (Travina Springer) love life in further depth. In Episode 10 of the show’s latest season, “Now You Don’t,” Joyce was introduced as Kylie’s date, whom she didn’t hear from despite having a great time together. This prompted the FBI contractor to take matters into her own hands by tracking her date down to figure out if she was indeed ghosted or if something else happened. Reflecting on Kylie's love life during a set visit at which Collider's Samantha Coley was in attendance, Springer said:

“I love so much that Kylie gets to explore other relationships and what love looks like for her, what her true desires are is a part of her arc this season, and I am really excited that, yes, we see a touch of some queer love on screen this season, and so I'm really happy about that."

Springer Providing Queer Representation in ‘The Irrational’ Season 2