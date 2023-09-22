The Big Picture NBC is adding another procedural drama to their lineup, with the premiere of The Irrational starring Jesse L. Martin as a behavioral science professor solving puzzles and mysteries.

If there’s one thing we can always count on network television to bring to us is a procedural drama in which we have fun trying to figure out the case of the week and the guilty party involved. A new title that NBC is adding to this slate is The Irrational, which centers around a behavioral science professor who uses his skills to solve puzzles and mysteries. In order for us to understand exactly how Professor Alec Mercer’s (Jesse. L. Martin) abilities work, Collider can exclusively share a clip from the premiere episode which is slated to debut next Monday, September 25.

In the clip, Mercer teaches the basics of behavioral science, and reveals how you can get people to volunteer information to you without having to ask directly. The “cocktail party effect” suggests that people will ignore each other’s conversations and dismiss most of what you say as background noise unless you mention a word that piques their interest, like “sex” or the name of somebody they know.

The series will follow the same structure of previous and highly successful investigative shows like Elementary and Monk, in which private investigators are often recruited by government officials to help offer insights through their unique lenses to solve cases and find criminals. In the first episode, Mercer goes to an AA meeting to find out possible information about the murder of a woman inside her own apartment. As soon as Mercer puts the cocktail party effect into play, it doesn’t take much for people to approach him and start a conversation.

'The Irrational' Is Another Nail-Biting Procedural for NBC

Over the last few decades and especially in the last one, NBC has become a household name when it comes to procedural shows. The home of long-running investigative series Law & Order and its spin-offs, the network also broadcasts the "Chicago Trio" (Chicago Fire, Chicago PD and Chicago Med), which frequently present weekly nail-biting cases for audiences to follow. The star of the show, Jesse L. Martin hails from this universe: He starred in over 200 episodes from Law & Order and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

The Irrational is based on a best-selling book by author Dan Ariely, called Predictably Irrational. Aside from Martin, the cast also features Maahra Hill (Delilah), Travina Springer (Ms. Marvel), Molly Kunz (Widows), Arash DeMaxi (Partner Track) and Ella Cannon (iZombie).

NBC premieres The Irrational this Monday, September 25, at 10 PM. You can also stream new episodes the day after they air on Peacock. Watch the exclusive clip below: