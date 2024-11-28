Alec Mercer's team significantly changed in The Irrational Season 2 with Phoebe's departure to another office. Simon was brought in to cover the open position even if it was controversial, given his name and how converted the spot was. Even after Phoebe returns to the team, Simon remains on since he's proven himself a valuable asset to Mercer. The Irrational had been toying with the idea of developing something romantic between Phoebe and Rizwan in Season 1 before she left, and now that she's back, the plan seems to be back in motion. The only difference is that there is a third party in the picture, and according to the new addition, Max Lloyd-Jones, this might be a problem. TV canons dictate that where there are three with two romantically inclined, the third presents the issue of a love triangle.

"I think viewers are going to have to stay glued to their seats to find out," Lloyd-Jones told ScreenRant of the potential for a Rizwan-Phoebe-Simon love triangle. The actor set up the dynamics that make the love triangle possible, "You throw, obviously, a third wheel into a situation like this, with people who are working together in close quarters all the time, what do you think, guys? What happens in a workplace where people are spending all their time together and have to be so emotionally honest with each other?" he said. He teased unexpected developments that would surprise viewers, saying,

"I think it'll surprise people where it goes, and it might frustrate some people. I think it'll make people keep coming back, hopefully, for season 3, to see how their dynamic unfolds further, let's say."

Image via NBC

Phoebe's return to the team presents some potential romantic competition and opens up more competition in the Research Team. Lloyd-Jones previewed what Phoebe's return means for Simon. "I think intimidated is a good word for it. She's a big presence as far as an intellectual heavyweight," he said. This return adds some insecurity for Simon because someone's work speaks better than their family name would in most instances. "[Simon knows] his job security might not be as secure as he had hoped, seeing as the person he was meant to replace has now joined again," Lloyd-Jones said. He teased Simon's action plan from now on, saying,

"So I think there's a desire to impress Alec and to show that they can all work together and play nice, and that he continues to bring something to the table, even though the star pupil is back. It's a fun dynamic that they've set up for us and gives us a very natural amount of tension that we get to bring to every scene. So that's always a gift as an actor to play with."

Tune in to The Irrational on NBC on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET to see how this arc plays out. Catch up on Peacock.

The Irrational Release Date January 29, 2024 Cast Jesse L. Martin , Maahra Hill , Travina Springer , Molly Kunz Seasons 2

