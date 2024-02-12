The Big Picture In The Irrational 's new episode, Alec receives a disturbing phone call about his past involving an escaped criminal who injured him.

Marisa tries to prevent Alec from getting involved but knows he will find a way to track down the criminal.

The mysteries of the show will be answered by the end of Season 1, and Season 2 will focus on fresh new cases.

After teaching audiences valuable lessons about observational skills and how to read the room when searching for information (or gossip), behavioral scientist Alec Mercer's (Jesse L. Martin) life will get turned upside down in the upcoming episodes of The Irrational. To tease what's coming to the protagonist, NBC shared with Collider an exclusive clip that reveals a game-changing moment in the next episode, titled "Bombshell." In it, Alec receives a phone call with disturbing information about his past. We can now unveil this clip to you just in time for the episode's debut tonight.

In the clip, Marisa (Maahra Hill) takes the time to make an uncomfortable call to Alec. At the same time, she knows she should be the one to deliver the news. Wes Banning (Ben Cotton) has escaped from prison. The man is accused of building a bomb that killed thirteen people and severely injured Alec, which left his body with severe burns. Of course, not even the best professional can remain indifferent to this kind of information, but Alec only takes a few moments to decide what he'll do.

Of course, the best plan of action would be to not let Alec get involved in the search for Banning. However, Marisa knows it's no use trying to stop him. And, whether she likes it or not, Alec is clever enough to get inside Banning's head and figure out the criminal's next steps. The only problem is: What will happen when the pair finally comes face to face? Will Alec be able to forgive him? Will he take vengeance into his own hands? Or maybe he will discover that the escapee is actually innocent? It's unlikely, but the possibility exists.

'The Irrational's Season 1 Mysteries Will Be Answered

Image via NBC

The good thing about this whole mystery and other threads from The Irrational is that all — or at least most of them — will be solved by the end of the season. This is what Martin himself told Collider in an interview last month. The actor stated that viewers "will have a lot of answers" by the end of Season 1, and suggested that Season 2 and forward "won't be so much about him." The series has already been renewed.

In the era of lightning-fast cancelations, this is excellent news for fans because they know they won't be left hanging and can commit to watching an entire season without worrying that their questions about the story will never be answered. Additionally, once Alec's main mysteries and traumas are resolved, there will be room for a fresh Season 2 in which he can be laser-focused on exciting new cases.

NBC debuts The Irrational Season 1 Episode 10, "Bombshell," tonight. You can watch our exclusive clip in the player above.