NBC's new crime drama The Irrational stars an actor that a lot of fans already know and love and to get fans into the series the network has shared a new behind-the-scenes featurette. The video has Jesse L. Martin (The Flash) talking about his new show, his experience on Law & Order, and what both series have in common. Collider is delighted to exclusively debut the new featurette which sees Margin comparing his two iconic roles.

In the featurette, Martin compares his Law & Order character Ed Green and The Irrational’s Alec Mercer and says that, even though they’re both investigators at their core, they’re "two completely different people with the same face.” He reveals some of his favorite things about his time in Law & Order and states that one major difference between Ed and Alec is that the latter hails from the world of academia and has this whole other life not related to crime-solving itself, but rather forming new professionals as good as himself.

Because of this element, The Irrational ends up also teaching some amateur investigation techniques to viewers, and some of them can even be used as party tricks to entertain your friends. Additionally, this makes the show more fun and engaging – something that’s crucial right now if fans want the series to have as long a run as other procedurals like Law & Order and its spin-offs do.

The End Is The Beginning For 'The Irrational'

Image via NBC

The Irrational is currently approaching the finish line from Season 1, but Season 2 is already on the horizon for the 2024-2025 season. Back when he spoke with Collider, Martin teased a satisfactory ending for the first season and suggested that the show’s major arcs would get solved before the season wrapped. It’s quite a promise, but considering that Alec has a chip on his shoulder due to the accident that left him with permanent burn marks, it’ll be good for the character to have some kind of closure and make room for new aspects of his life and personality in the upcoming seasons.

The Irrational is created by Arika Mittman, who previously wrote for La Brea, Elementary, and Dexter. Aside from Martin, the cast also features Maahra Hill (Delilah), Travina Springer (Ms. Marvel), Molly Kunz (Chicago Fire), Arash DeMaxi (Partner Track) and Brian King (Somebody Somewhere).

NBC airs the new episode of The Irrational tonight. You can also stream the series on Peacock. You can watch the exclusive featurette in the player above.

