From creator Tom Bidwell, the Netflix drama series The Irregulars follows a gang of street teens in Victorian London who are just trying to get by each day — until they find themselves solving crimes for Doctor Watson, while the elusive Sherlock Holmes is indisposed. As they become aware of a dark supernatural power, Bea (Thaddea Graham), Jessie (Darci Shaw), Spike (McKell David), Billy (Jojo Macari) and Leo (Harrison Osterfield) realize they have to rely on each other if they’re going to not only save the world but each other.

During a virtual junket, Collider got the opportunity to chat 1-on-1 with co-stars Thaddea Graham, Darci Shaw, and Harrison Osterfield to preview what drew them to the series, what it's like living in the Sherlock Holmes universe, finding chemistry with this ensemble cast, what they love about their characters, and how the desire to fit in and be accepted is universally relatable, no matter the time period.

Collider: When this project came your way, what were you most drawn to? What got you most excited about this?

THADDEA GRAHAM: When I first got the sides for the audition, because you only get a few little scenes, I was auditioning with scenes that were Bea and Leo chattin’ and Bea and Jessie chattin’. I thought, “This is a lovely little show. It’s all about friendships and it’s a coming of age movie.” And then, I got the full script and thought, “What the hell?!” I did not expect it to be so supernatural and get so dark. There are really heavy topics in there. It was like a little prize gift. I loved Bea already as a character, because she was so strong, so feisty, so confident and self-assured, and so unapologetically herself. And then, when I got the full script, I just thought, “This is a dream job.”

DARCI SHAW: There were so many different elements to it. We have nice comedy moments, we have really dark moments and dark themes, we have the supernatural, we have the crime-solving, and we have the gang element and that camaraderie. That was really fun to play. It’s got so many different genres in one. We even have elements of horror and quite thriller-ish moments that have you on the edge of your seat. It brings everything to the table. I feel like there’s something in there for everyone. That was probably the biggest thing that drew me to the script. I liked the fast-paced, everything in one, kind of thing.

HARRISON OSTERFIELD: When I first got it and heard it was another Sherlock Holmes adaptation, I was interested to see what they were going to come up with. As soon as I started reading the script, I realized this is very different to any other Sherlock Holmes show that we’ve seen before. The fact that Sherlock is in the worst state that we’ve seen him and he’s not able to solve the crimes that he one could because of addiction and drugs, the responsibility falls on these five kids.

I remember looking through the Sir Arthur Conan Doyle books going, “Where are The Irregulars? Surely, they must be in one of the books.” And then, I found the five lines where they’re mentioned. Tom Bidwell, our writer, has created this incredible eight-hour episodic extravaganza from these four or five lines. What drew me to it was the fact that it’s a story that we haven’t heard before and a story about our characters that we don’t really know anything about. That just means there are open possibilities for certain things and certain narratives and storylines. It was just really exciting, as soon as I got it. It’s great to be able to focus on these five kids, but also be able to draw from the storylines and characters and villains from the Sherlock Holmes universe and implement it into the narrative of these five kids. It’s been a special treat and a great balance of both.

It must have been scary, knowing that the chemistry between this cast was so vital to the success of this show. Did you have a moment when you realized it was working?

SHAW: Yeah. I remember on the way to the read-through, I was so scared because it was so much pressure. I knew that I had to play this really real, believable relationship with this girl who’s my sister and we’ve got this gang who’s got to feel like we’ve lived together forever. That created a little bit of pressure, but we did get on really well. We did some escape rooms and I showed them around Liverpool, and it was all good. We had a really great time.

OSTERFIELD: We didn’t know each other before this job started. But the casting director, Sarah Crowe, did an amazing job of casting the right people for the right role. We all fit into our characters quite well. I remember on the read-through for the first day, which was where we met each other, I was quite nervous. I brought my highlighters along. I had highlighted all of my lines, and I had rulers and pencils. I was really prepared. I was sitting next to Jojo [Macari], and he turned to me and said, “Oh, we’ve got a nerd over here. Nerd alert. He’s brought his own highlighters and everything.” I thought, “This is going to be a fun chemistry to play with.” Funny enough, at the end of that read-through, he turned to me and was like, “Hey, man, can I borrow one of those highlighters?” So, I was a winner, in the end. Nerdy people always win.

The Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson of it all is so interesting, with them as a supporting part of the story and the main focus being on these kids. What’s the fun for you, in getting to be a part of the Holmes-Watson world and explore those characters, in a way that we haven’t seen before?

GRAHAM: It’s a real honor, to be a part of such an iconic world that everyone grows up knowing about. For sure, when I walked onto the set and I saw our version of 221B, it was very surreal because it’s such an iconic door. Getting to play against Henry [Lloyd-Hughes] and Royce [Pierreson], who play a version of Sherlock and Watson that I’ve not really seen before and that aren’t as familiar to us, was really interesting. To see the dynamic, especially with Watson, and the power play between Bea and him, always trying to one-up each other, was really, really fun to play. And Royce and Henry are just brilliant.

SHAW: With The Irregulars, we’re so used to seeing Sherlock Holmes solve crimes, and he’s so brilliant and he has this brilliant mind and he’s so intelligent. But when you see a group of teenagers trying to take on the crime-solving themselves, that’s quite fun to watch because they make mistakes and they’re only human. It’s quite fascinating, really, to be able to put yourself in those shoes. That was probably the most fun I had, being able to be the one to solve the crimes and take it into our own hands and feel like the Irregulars are making a difference. That was super fun.

What have you loved about your character from day one, and what did you grow to appreciate about them, the longer you played them?

GRAHAM: The thing that I love most about Bea is the loyalty and heart that she has, especially to her little sister Jess, who she’s had to look after her whole life. That’s not something that she takes lightly and that heart is something that I’ve loved from the start and was very drawn to. Something that I grew to really appreciate, the more that we shot and the more that we delved into this, was Bea’s realization and acceptance of the fact that she doesn’t have to do everything alone, she doesn’t have to do things by herself, she doesn’t have to be the one who fixes all of the problems. It’s okay to go, “Actually, I’m not sure what to do. Maybe we can work on it together. You’re all looking to me to fix it, but it’s okay to admit that I maybe need a bit of help.” I really love that journey. She’s open to the fact that she can let other people in.

SHAW: The thing I love about Jessie is that she has a really cheeky side to her. When you see her in the scenes with Bea, when she’s constantly banging on out about shenanigans and all of this really childish, funny stuff... I love that soft side to her. She’s very open about her emotions and I love the relationship with her sister that she has, where she feels like she can tell her anything. I think that’s really sweet. The other thing that I love about Jessie is that I got to see her grow and I grew with her. As the series goes on, she finds her strength and she finds her feet. I really enjoyed playing the scenes towards the end, where she gets really empowered and she’s like, “Okay, I need to take this into my own hands, and I can do this.” She becomes quite a strong woman and follows in her sister’s footsteps. That was really exciting.

OSTERFIELD: Day one, the first thing I thought I was, “Man, these costumes are cool. They’re sick.” Especially being a Prince of England, I’m wearing Royal attire and pinstripe suits that are really nice. It also ties into what I learned about Leo, and that’s really the journey that he goes on, from the start of the season. In Episode 1, he goes into London and encounters the other Irregulars, and it’s his first time experiencing London. I went into that very doe-eyed, and it was amazing to relate that back to the character and take all of that information in. His power is his knowledge. He’s obviously read a few books back in Buckingham Palace and he wants to be able to utilize that. Once he starts to utilize that for the rest of the gang and they appreciate that, he feels very valued. I think he just wants to find friendship. As the series goes on, his bravery increases and he starts standing up to people that have been putting him down his whole life. It’s been a really amazing journey.

I love the weird, odd buddy duo of Leo and Billy. Harrison, what do you most enjoy about their dynamic?

OSTERFIELD: It’s a really fun dynamic to play. Jojo and I have become very close friends. We’ve all become very close, which is really nice. Reading the script, I was like, “Wow, I wonder what he’s going to be like,” but he plays it perfectly. Billy and Leo come from very different backgrounds, obviously, and Billy is really the protector of the Irregulars. When he sees this posh guy turn up and he wants to start hanging out with them, he’s like, “You’re treading on my toes, a little bit.” It was a really fun thing to play, and we get on so well, Jojo and I. It was good fun.

Wanting to find where you fit in and wanting to find love are two very strong driving factors, and it’s really what unites and saves this group of friends. Do you think that’s also a part of what makes this a universal story, regardless of the time period?

GRAHAM: Yeah, absolutely. One of the most natural human instincts is the want to fit in somewhere and to be accepted. That’s something that people of all ages deal with. It’s such a journey of self-acceptance, as well. No matter where you set that, whether it’s Victorian London or medieval times or in space or in 2021, everyone understands that feeling and relates to it.

SHAW: I think so. With all of the characters, they all have a flaw. Even with the monsters that we deal with in each episode, the reason why they are doing the things they do is because they were driven to that place through grief and loss and heartbreak. The Irregulars have also all experienced grief, in some way. That’s a universal thing.

OSTERFIELD: Definitely. It’s interesting because it’s a period show and you’ve got all of this incredible supernatural stuff going on, as well, but the storylines and the relationships that these five have with each other are so complex. They get deeper and deeper into the narrative of all of them, as the series goes on. I think that’s what people can empathize with at home. Even though you’ve got this crazy supernatural stuff going on, to be able to empathize and sympathize with some of these characters and let the conversations that we’re having relate back to someone in their own lives is a real special treat. I just hope people can connect with that at home.

The Irregulars is now available to stream on Netflix.

