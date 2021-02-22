Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for The Irregulars, which came with a nifty release date of Friday, March 26. Written and created by Tom Bidwell (Watership Down), The Irregulars plucks characters from the Sherlock Holmes mysteries of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and gives them a supernatural YA twist, resulting in something that feels a lot like Sherlock meets New Mutants. Sounds elementary, imho.

Instead of following the good detective himself, the series centers on a gang of troubled teens living on Baker Street who get roped into solving crimes for John Watson (Royce Pierreson). I dig the vibe of the trailer; if Netflix is going to try again and again to capture the bottled lightning that is Stranger Things, hey, we might as well get some fun, spooky Victorian ghost stories out of it.

RELATED: The 75 Best Netflix Shows and Original Series to Watch Right Now

The Irregulars also stars Thaddea Graham (Us), Darci Shaw (Judy), Jojo Macari (Sex Education), McKell David (Snatch), Henry Lloyd-Hughes (Killing Eve), and Clarke Peters (His Dark Materials).

Check out the trailer below. The Irregulars debuts on Netflix on March 26.

Here is the official synopsis for The Irregulars:

The Irregulars is a dark, mysterious eight-part drama that follows a gang of troubled street teens who are manipulated into solving crimes for the sinister Doctor Watson and his mysterious business partner, the elusive Sherlock Holmes. As the crimes take on a horrifying supernatural edge and a dark power emerges, the Irregulars (based on the Baker Street Irregulars gang from the original books by Sir Arther Conan Doyle) must come together to defeat larger than life forces.

KEEP READING: Zack Snyder’s Netflix Zombie Movie ‘Army of the Dead’ Gets a Release Date and Handy Poster

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Director Adam Wingard on Avoiding an Issue He Had with ‘Batman v Superman’ He also talks about taking over the reins of the franchise from different directors.