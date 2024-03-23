The Big Picture The Italian Job transformed heist movies by introducing practical action sequences and establishing Michael Caine as an action star.

The film's groundbreaking use of Mini Coopers in car chase scenes influenced future action cinema, making it a timeless classic.

But the iconic chase scene was made more difficult by the fact that Michael Caine had never driven before.

It's difficult to determine where exactly "action cinema" emerged, as various groundbreaking films can be credited with initiating the genre. While American viewers might be more familiar with 1980s classics like Raiders of the Lost Ark and Die Hard, international classics like Seven Samurai and Le Samourai also influenced today's blockbusters. However, it's also impossible to deny the impact of quintessential "caper" films, which slowly morphed into the heist movie genre through the use of new technology. Exciting heist films have always had a place with audiences, and no classic within the subgenre is more widely cited than The Italian Job. Although it is remembered as one of the most action-packed and entertaining heist films of all time, The Italian Job's brilliant chase scenes resulted from Michael Caine’s first time behind the wheel.

The Italian Job (1969) A comic caper movie about a plan to steal a gold shipment from the streets of Turin by creating a traffic jam. Release Date September 3, 1969 Director Peter Collinson Cast Michael Caine , Noel Coward , Benny Hill , Raf Vallone , Tony Beckley , Rossano Brazzi , Margaret Blye , Irene Handl Runtime 99 Minutes Writers Troy Kennedy Martin

Michael Caine Learned To Drive Making ‘The Italian Job'

While caper movies had been popular in British cinema ever since The Ladykillers and The Lavender Hill Mob became hits in the 1950s, The Italian Job is credited for bringing practical action sequences into the heist genre. While the film relied on its characters' wit and intelligence, their motivations for completing the heist were secondary to the spectacle. The film explores the aftermath of the death of Roger Beckerman (Rossano Brazzi), whose murder by the mafia forces his former allies to reunite and complete his last job. Central to the ensemble is Caine in one of his most iconic roles as Charlie Crocker, a lifelong thief who puts together a plan to steal $4 million in gold bullion while it is traveling on a moving security convoy.

Throughout their adventure, Crocker and his team of uniquely talented heist experts are thwarted by rival criminals and an official branch of law enforcement. Despite successfully obtaining the gold when it travels by convoy outside the Museo Egizio, Crocker's team is forced to split up to avoid being intercepted by the police. The most famous scene in The Italian Job involves Crocker's team dividing the gold and transporting it in three Mini Coopers. In addition to being a cheeky way for the characters to solve their problems, this twist allowed the film to develop some of the coolest car chase sequences in film history. The use of the Mini Cooper, a new model that had yet to be publicly circulated, only made the sequence more unique.

Although Crocker is a character that is defined by his mastery behind the wheel, Caine didn’t actually know how to drive before he agreed to star in The Italian Job. He revealed that he could drive the Mini Coopers because he "didn't need a license because they were closed to ordinary traffic" and that the crew had been allotted "big areas for the Minis to move." While the film’s success at the box office certainly bolstered his reputation as a movie star, Caine had no illusion of what had really drawn audiences to see The Italian Job. He noted that the Mini Coopers were "the real stars of the movie" and that the crew had "just used Minis because it was a new car out and it became a worldwide success."

'The Italian Job' Proved Michael Caine Was an Action Star

Image via Paramount Pictures

Caine was not an unknown actor at the time of The Italian Job's release. After his breakout role in the historical epic Zulu, Caine was cast as Harry Palmer in the espionage thriller The Ipcress File, which spawned several sequels; he also proved his merits as a dramatic actor with his moving work in the romantic drama Alfie, which earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. Nonetheless, The Italian Job established Caine as one of the earliest action stars in cinema history, as the film was an international success that inspired many similar action-heist thrillers. It's unlikely that the resurgence of American action cinema in the 1980s would have occurred without the precedent that The Italian Job set.

While The Italian Job was a thriller more interested in cheeky gags than actual tension, Caine evolved his action-star persona by taking on darker roles. His performance as the ruthless gangster Jack Carter in Mike Hodges’ classic neo-noir thriller Get Carter proved that the famous "British gentleman" was capable of playing ruthless criminals. Like The Italian Job, Get Carter paved the way for a new subgenre of neo-noir action thrillers; it laid the groundwork for future classics like Snatch, Drive, and John Wick. Caine's action career came full circle in 2009 when the neo-noir action thriller Harry Brown allowed him to reflect on his entire career.

'The Italian Job' Still Influences Heist Movies

Close

While many of today's action films are simply unmemorable, the practical stunts utilized in creating The Italian Job ensure that the 1969 classic hasn't aged a day. The success of The Italian Job paved the way for a greater incorporation of vehicular-based action sequences in major productions, as the Mini Coopers were essential to the plot of the film. Only two years later, William Friedkin literally broke traffic laws in the creation of the iconic car chase during the climax of his Best Picture-winning masterpiece The French Connection.

Although it never spawned any direct sequels, The Italian Job has a lasting impact on film culture. The film was remade in 2003 by director F. Gary Gray with an all-star cast that included Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron, Jason Statham, Edward Norton, Seth Green, and Donald Sutherland. While it changes critical pieces of the story to create more tension between the characters, Gray's modern update honors the original classic by featuring exciting car chase sequences set in peculiar locations. It's one of the rare remakes of a classic film that actually manages to honor the original film's spirit whilst pushing the story in a new direction.

The Italian Job is streaming on Pluto TV in the U.S.

Watch on Pluto TV