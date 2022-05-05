HBO is bringing a historic look at the fight for abortion to your screens with The Janes. Debuting during the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, the documentary is the latest from HBO Documentary Films and is helmed by Oscar nominee Tia Lessin (Trouble the Water) and Emmy nominee Emma Pildes (Jane Fonda in Five Acts). HBO will broadcast the film on June 8 from 9:00 to 10:45 p.m. ET/PT before it makes its way to HBO Max.

The Janes follows an underground network of abortion activists fighting to provide safe abortions to women in need in the days before Roe v. Wade became settled law. With first-hand accounts from women involved in the group, which referred to themselves as Janes, the film will give a revelatory look at the work they did under the nose of the Illinois state legislature that outlawed abortions, the Catholic Church that condemned it, and the Chicago mob that profited on it, all in the name of giving women affordable access to the healthcare procedure. They risked life and limb to help women at a time when even spreading information about abortion was a felony and in the process, helped around 11,000 women receive affordable or free abortions.

For the documentary, Heather Booth, Judith Arcana, Marie Leaner, Diane Stevens, Eleanor Oliver, and more will speak on their involvement with "Jane" which marks the first occasion some of them have spoken on the record about it. It also features a number of women whom the Janes helped, as well as lawyers, doctors, and others who speak about the era. One of the men featured even taught the Janes how to perform abortions themselves in order to make it easier for them to subvert authorities and the mob.

A documentary like The Janes is all the more timely and illuminating given the recent earth-shattering leak from the U.S. Supreme Court revealing the court drafted a majority opinion overturning Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. The decision would result in instant bans of abortions in 13 states with trigger laws with dozens more likely to follow suit soon after, making it near impossible for those without the means to travel out of state to get the procedure. The Janes aims to remind viewers of the times before Roe and the struggle for reproductive rights.

Pildes produced the film with Daniel Arcana and Jessica Levin while Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller executive produced for HBO with Susan Lacy. Sara Rodriguez served as senior producer for HBO. Here's the official synopsis for the film:

In the spring of 1972, police raided an apartment on the South Side of Chicago where seven women who were part of a clandestine network were arrested. Using code names, fronts, and safe houses to protect themselves and their work, the accused had built an underground network for women seeking safe, affordable, illegal abortions. They called themselves “Jane.”

The Janes airs on HBO on June 8 and will be available to stream afterward on HBO Max.

