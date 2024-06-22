The Big Picture The Jerk Too was not a sequel but a full-fledged remake lacking connection to the original film.

In The Jerk Too, Navin's motives feel forced and his character arc seems hollow compared to the original.

A key twist in The Jerk Too shifts the role of the "jerk" from Navin to Count Marco, providing an unconventional yet satisfying conclusion.

There are certain films that just check all the boxes. Whether it's a movie that makes audience members cry, laugh, or takes them on an unforgettable adventure, these hit films are gold for both viewers and the studios that make them. Of course, when a picture reaches a certain level of success, a follow-up is almost inevitable. Sequels to movie-goer favorites often yield mixed results, while remakes tend to fare even worse.

Whether it's the endless string of sequels to Alien or the blasphemous remake of Alfred Hitchcock's seminal class, Psycho, shameless sequels or reboots seem inescapable and, unfortunately, unforgettable in the world of movie-making. However, there is one brazen revamp that seems to have been completely voided from the memory of its original film's fans. When The Jerk was released in December 1979, it gave the now iconic comedian Steven Martin his first major leading role. The film was a smash hit at the box office, which, of course, led to a follow-up. However, The Jerk, Too was less of a sequel and more of a full-fledged remake. Premiering on January 6, 1984, on NBC, the film introduced a mostly new cast in the roles made iconic by the likes of Martin and Bernadette Peters and also put a surprising twist on its titular "jerk."

'The Jerk' was a Big Break for Steve Martin

Prior to acting, Steve Martin started his career in comedy as a writer for The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour. He also served on the staff from 1967-1968, per Biography.com. Following his departure, Martin played stand-up and wrote for The Sony and Cher Show. Then, in 1972, he began to appear on The Tonight Show, giving him more clout as a comedian. 1976 saw Martin host Saturday Night Live for the first time. According to Biography, Martin would release several comedy albums over the next few years and even a short film, The Absent-Minded Waiter, in 1977. The debut even received an Oscar nomination.

But it was 1979 that solidified Martin as a major screen star when The Jerk hit theaters. The film saw Martin in the role of Navin Johnson, a simple-minded man who was adopted by Mother Johnson (Mabel King) and Father Johnson (Richard Ward) after he was abandoned as a baby. Upon discovering he was adopted, Navin sets out to see the world. Along the way, he amasses a fortune and finds love with Marie Kimble (Bernadette Peters) before losing it all, after essentially becoming the namesake "jerk." Navin, of course, finds happiness when the Johnsons and Marie once again rescue him and bring him back home. As it turns out, Father Johnson is a financial whiz, and the family knocks down their small house and replaces it with a larger version of their original, beloved shack.

Directed by the beloved Carl Reiner, The Jerk made $73,691,419 during its theatrical run, according to BoxOfficeMojo. The film received largely positive reviews, with outlets such as The New York Times praising the film's outlandish humor and Martin's performance. Despite certain elements of the film having aged poorly, it's not hard to see why it remains a classic. The script has a vast sense of humor, from slapstick to absurdist, and even jokes that pull on the audience's heartstrings. Martin and Peters both give memorable performances that complement each other beautifully. While Martin's Navin is a mix of naivete and playboy, Peters plays Marie as a simple-minded, spoiled, yet lovable partner.

Despite the success of the film, it would be some time before audiences received a follow-up, and when they did, it was not exactly what anyone expected.

'The Jerk, Too' Wasn't the Follow-up That Was Expected

The Jerk, Too was never quite going to be the follow-up audiences expected. In fact, despite its misleading name, it wasn't a sequel at all. It was instead a full-fledged remake. There was some marketing surrounding the film's nature. The New York Times ran an article before the film aired and made clear that "'The Jerk Too,' which is not a sequel to the 1979 film 'The Jerk,'which starred Mr. Martin, but a fairly complete reworking of it." Indeed, there was very little connection to the original film. Of the cast, only Mabek King returned (again in the role of Mama). While Steve Martin served as an executive producer on the project, Mark Blankfield took over the role of Navin.

The set-up for The Jerk, Too is relatively the same as the original, but in a multiverse-like twist, this Navin doesn't set out to see the world. He already knows Marie (this time named Marie Van Buren and portrayed by Stacey Nelkin). The two are pen pals, and when Navin finds out Marie is getting married, he sets out to attend the wedding. Much like the original film, he gets sidetracked on side quests, at one point ending up in Vegas honing his card-playing skills. Using the original film more as a template than a true basis, the film attempts to follow its own story, but it misses much of what makes The Jerk so charming. The jokes and story often feel forced and as though they live in the shadow of what came before.

His motives feel strange in The Jerk, Too. Leaving home to see the world and learn about himself was a much stronger and more relatable venture, as opposed to trekking across the country to meet Marie in person. Additionally, his romance with Marie works so well in the first film because audiences get to watch it build. Their pen-pal friendship and excitement to meet one another effectively eliminates the joy of watching their silly yet loving relationship build and makes Navin's journey and all-around character arc feel hollow.

Eventually, he and Marie meet, and she realizes that she prefers his naive ways and charming personality to that of her fiancé, the cold Count Marco (Jean LeClerc). While their romance lacks the charming build-up of the original, the triangle does allow the film to execute its best twist on The Jerk's lore.

'The Jerk, Too's Best Moment is Its Twist on the Original Film

The Jerk famously begins with Navin addressing the camera and proclaiming himself to be a "jerk." And while the overall structure of The Jerk, Too may be the same, the best deviation from its source material comes as it shifts the role of the titular jerk from Navin to that of Marie's fiancé, Count Marco. In fact, this Navin is far more of an innocent simpleton than the original.

Martin's Navin really sheds his innocence rather quickly, whereas Blankfield remains largely sympathetic, with his negative actions often manipulated at the hands of others. Martin's Jerk has to be rescued from his own actions, but Blankfield's literally rides into Marie's wedding on horseback to save her from an unpleasant marriage. As silly and over the top as the ending is, it makes Navin and Marie's relationship far more satisfying. There's so much turbulence between the couple in the original film that it makes their happy ending somewhat less sweet. Despite how troubled the reimagining is, The Jerk, Too gets its conclusion right.

The Jerk, Too is far from the hit that was its predecessor. The film did not follow up the adventures of Steve Martin's seminal role of Navin but instead reimagined them all together without most of its original cast. While largely an awkwardly written rehash of the first movie's events, it does get its ending right by taking the mantel of "Jerk" away from Navin and making him an unlikely and lovable hero.

The Jerk, Too is available to stream on the Roku Channel in the U.S.

