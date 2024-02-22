The Big Picture The season seven premiere reunites Sammi and Ronnie, and promises drama.

Angelina meets her birth family and reunites with new relatives.

The season seven teaser hints at a Nashville trip and drama among roomies.

Season six of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation was full of surprises, including a heartfelt reunion between the cast and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, who has taken several seasons away from filming the reality series amid addiction and mental health issues. Another surprise twist included Angelina Pivarnick somehow convincing Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola to return to filming. Sammi has not filmed with the group since she left the original Jersey Shore series, largely due to her tumultuous relationship with Ronnie. A reunion between the ex-couple was avoided last season, since Sammi had no desire to speak to Ronnie.

While the premiere episode ends with a teaser of clips from the upcoming season, the majority of the episode is concerned with updating viewers on everything that has been going on in Angelina's world. The remaining roomies gather at Mike "The Situation" Sorreninto's home for a dinner party, as Mike has a surprise he wants to share with everyone. However, they are waiting for Angelina to arrive. The roomies commented that they are not even sure that Angelina is coming, considering they have been "hearing stuff" about her that might prevent her from coming, but no one wants to speak out of turn. If Angelina arrives, the roomies want to allow her the courtesy to fill them in herself. A flashback to "four months ago" then takes up the majority of the episode, showing the first meeting between Angelina and her new family.

What Angelina Finds Out About Her Birth Family

Last season, Mike had surprised Angelina with the gift of having a genealogist look into her genetic history. Angelina was hoping to see if she could discover anything more about her unknown birth father. Angelina has stated many times over the years that she has always felt like an outcast within her family, as the father who raised her "treated [her] differently" than her siblings. Once she did a DNA test, it was confirmed that the man she had been raised to think of as her father was not her birth father. In a flashback scene from the premiere that was filmed with Sammi, Deena Cortese, and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Angelina invites the genealogist into her home to find out what she has learned.

Angelina Pivranick discovers that she has an aunt, cousin, father, and sister all living in the same community where she lives. The genealogist offers to set up a meeting with Angelina's aunt, Corinne, so that she might facilitate a reunion between her and her birth father. The meeting occurs at a local pub, where Angelina nervously waits for her new family to arrive. Her aunt and her cousin, Victoria, enter and immediately embrace Angelina. It is heartwarming to see how welcoming the two women are, especially knowing how Angelina has expressed feeling like an outsider within her own family. They are curious about what she has to say about their genetic connection, as they do not know for sure who Angelina's paternal figure is within the family. Her cousin tentatively asks: "Is it Alfred?" Angelina confirms, and her aunt begins to cry, moving around the table to embrace her again.

Angelina asks a question that looms largest in her mind: "Does he know about me?" Her aunt and cousin are almost surprised by the question, and both respond by saying they don't think that he even knows about her. They pull out photos for Angelina to see, as the genealogist had not been able to find any for her to look at. Among the photos, they also show Angelina pictures of her newfound sister. Her cousin then texts her sister, Michelle, to see if she wants to join in on the family reunion. She accepts the invitation and comes to join the ladies at the table. With another immediate warm greeting, the women embrace and acknowledge how much they look alike. As the two compare features, Angelina lets out a few choice words in her surprise, and her aunt laughs and points to Michelle: "And she curses like you too!"

Angelina Finally Meets Her Father

After her cousin departs for a rehearsal dinner she has to attend, assuring Angelina they will get together again, the women get down to business. Her aunt looks across the table at Angelina's sister and asks: "What's your father gonna say?" and a worried Angelina asks: "Did you tell him?" She follows up this question with: "Is he gonna be happy, or like, upset? Or like..." The women decide to text Alfred rather than FaceTime, to allow him to react in his way, unobserved. Instead of responding via text, he calls his daughter immediately and starts barraging her with questions. When the ladies try to ease into the conversation, he loses patience and shouts into the phone: "C'mon! You're annoying me." Angelina covers her mouth at the table, laughing, and in a talking head, she jokes: "All right. That's my dad." Angelina is famously short-tempered with her roommates, and it seems that her impatience may be an inherited trait.

Once the women can convince Alfred that they are not pranking him, and that he truly has a daughter he had not previously known about, he is endearingly eager to come meet Angelina. Michelle texts a baby photo of Angelina for him to look at, and he responds: "Oh f--k, she looks like me. She looks like my baby pictures." He asks to see his newfound daughter, and Michelle turns the phone to reveal Angelina to her father for their very first meeting. He immediately tells her: "If I would have known somebody was pregnant, I would have been an involved father. Because I don't like doing stuff like that. It's not nice." Angelina starts to cry immediately as Michelle explains: "He is an involved dad." When Alfred says, "We could have had some good childhood memories", her aunt chips in, "Well now you can have some adult memories." Michelle then invites him to come join them, and he immediately starts shaving while still on FaceTime, springing to get ready to come meet his lost daughter.

Angelina's Success Gets Father's Attention

Once he arrives, it's clear that he's nervous. Angelina notes that when she hugged him for the first time, she could feel him shaking. For a few moments they talk about their shared interest in going down the shore to party, and Alfred observes: "Opening your mouth sometimes gets you in trouble." Angelina replies: "Oh, I know that, trust me." A few awkward moments are discussing her success and role on the show. When he and Angelina discuss how long she has been on the series, Alfred comments: "Nice, making the big bucks." Angelina looks unsure of how to respond, and the editors add a "cymbal" sound effect to add to the awkward energy at the table. Alfred abruptly changes the subject to hockey, and Angelina says she used to know the PR girl who worked for the New York Rangers, and that she used to get hooked up with tickets for the games. Alfred asks: "What do you get hooked up for now?" Another "cymbal" sound, as Angelina awkwardly scratches her head and looks inquiringly at her father, seeming to wonder where these questions are coming from. When they get up to say their final goodbyes, he points out Angelina's Rolex watch and comments: "I wish I could afford a watch like that." These awkward questions about finances on the very first meeting seem to have a disingenuous ring to them. Hopefully, for Angelina's sake, her father was just nervous about being filmed and was filling the silence with the first thing that came to mind.

Awkward moments aside, the first meeting was also full of truly heartwarming moments as well. When Angelina brings up having a fiancé, Alfred immediately requests: "Will I be walking you down the aisle?" Angelina responds: "Oh my God, don't make me cry right now." His immediate desire to be involved is touching, especially considering Angelina's history with the father who raised her, a man who refused to walk her down the aisle when she was married the first time around. When Angelina explains how hard it was for her to not have her father at her first wedding, Alfred responds: "Well now, when you get married, I'll walk you down, and we can laugh at him." Angelina looks grateful and hugs him while Alfred reassures her that "everything will be all right." Angelina explains to producers: "It's great to hear that he wants to be a part of my life. All I've ever wanted in my life is, like, to have a father." Angelina then asks her aunt and sister if they also want to be a part of her life going forward. Aunt Corinne replies immediately: "Oh, I'm in." And her sister Michelle responds: "A new sister? Yes!" Angelina then invites her fiancé Vinnie Tortorella to come and join them, and he helps her to take photos with her new family, so that Angelina "can remember the day."

What's Happening with the Rest of the Roomies?

But what about the rest of the roomies? Flash forward to "4 months later" and everyone is gathered together at Mike's home waiting for him to reveal his surprise information. Mike tells the impatient group that he wants to wait for Angelina to arrive, and that he assumes she is coming although no one has heard from her. Mike and Sammi hint that there is something larger going on with Angelina, that they have been "hearing stuff." With the episode set up the way that it is, it is easy to think that the "stuff" Angelina is upset about must be related to the family reunion viewers just witnessed. However, in August 2023, just before the season began filming, US Weekly reports Angelina had to call police to her home after an alleged altercation with her fiancé, Vinny 2.0. After the police arrived and spoke to the couple, Angelina ultimately decided not to press charges. It would appear the couple have worked things out and are still together, as they continued to film the season together. However, this altercation may also have been the reason that Angelina's cast mates are "hearing stuff" about her, and may also be the reason she is shown crying in her vehicle as she prepares to head over to Mike's at the end of the episode. Viewers will have to wait for the next episode to air to fight out what is keeping Angelina from attending Mike's dinner, and also what the surprise that Mike has been waiting to reveal is.

The episode then ends with a teaser of clips to show viewers what is to come for Angelina and the rest of the roomies in season seven. There seems to be a cowboy theme to the upcoming Nashville "family vacation," as in several clips the roomies are seen wearing cowboy hats, partying in Western-themed spaces, including a bar that operates a bull riding machine. The roomies get into their usual high-jinx, with DJ "Pauly D" DelVecchio leading the charge as the roomies laugh and party together. Deena even seemingly gets escorted from a club at one point as she cries: "What did I do wrong?" However, all is not fun and games down the shore in season seven. The teaser clips also promise a feud between Angelina and Sammi is coming, with Mike pointing out that Angelina has been "besmudging" Sammie. At one point in the teaser clips, Angelina looks to the camera and says: "I brought you back in, and I can take you the f--k out." Eventually it seems like Jennifer "Jwoww" Farley gets involved as well, whose patience with Angelina constantly flip-flopping on their friendship finally ran out in season six. At one point, Mike is heard saying that Angelina "is a danger to herself and to others" amid clips of this feud. Vinny Guadagnino has another Chippendales' residency in Las Vegas, as well as a new one in Atlantic City. And of course, the teaser clips also foreshadow an eventual meeting between Sammi and Ronnie, as he is finally returning to the series in an attempt to make amends to his friends after the tumultuous ride he has put everyone through over the years.

