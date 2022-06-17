There are six regular seasons of Jersey Shore, with Season 1 premiering in 2009, and Season 6 ending in 2012.

The cast filmed four summer seasons at the Shore, and two abroad. Every season has highlights and lowlights, but some are more drama-packed than others.

Season 6

The last regular season of the show saw the Jersey Shore family drifting apart. Snooki (Nicole Elizabeth Polizzi) was nearing the end of her pregnancy, and she was struggling with being pregnant while living at a party house. Instead, she got her own place on the Shore with her now-husband, Jionni Lavalle. Mike Sorrentino, AKA The Situation, had just gotten back from rehab, so he wasn’t partying, and was a much more subdued version of Mike than fans were used to. He seemed to struggle with being on the show while sober, although he did have a funny plot with Paula Pickard, a girl he dated from the tanning salon.

The season still had some crazy antics, such as Deena Cortese getting arrested while holding “meatball auditions”, and a huge fight breaking out at the club. Despite the few exciting moments, the season just doesn’t feel the same as the rest.

Season 5​​​

Some intense moments happen after the crew returns to the Shore after their season in Italy. Most of the roomates are having issues with Mike, and he still insists that Snookie cheated on Jionni with him. A lot of the season is focused on this drama, as well as Vinny’s anxiety.

He leaves for a few episodes until the group goes to Staten Island to convince him to come back. There are also several scenes of DJ Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino pranking the other roommates, which is fun, and comedic relief but gets a little old. Mike starts to confront his demons, but he continues to stir the pot and cause drama with his roommates throughout the season.

#4: Season 1

The first time the world met the Jersey Shore cast, it was an immediate hit. The first season didn’t quite have the same quality level as the rest, and the cast was finding their footing on camera. It was still a season filled with tons of hilarious moments and messy drama, the cast just had to get to know each other a little better.

Snooki felt ousted by her roommates after getting too drunk on the first night, but they found themselves growing closer after rallying together to help Snooki after she got punched in the face at the bar. This season also featured Angelina Pivarnick, who only lasted a couple episodes due to not having the best dynamic with the cast. Despite its struggles, the show still had a memorable first season, and it’s great for a nostalgic watch.

Season 4

Season 4 had the cast leave the Shore for a second time, this time, going to Florence, Italy. Perhaps the messiest, most drama-filled season, the roommates were up to their regular antics while in Europe. Things start out a little awkward between Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Sammi Giancola, they start the season broken up and eventually work things out, before breaking up again. This season also saw Mike at the peak of his addiction, with him fighting with multiple roommates.

He starts telling everyone that he and Snooki hooked up, which causes conflict between not only the two of them but Snooki and Jionni as well. He also gets in a fight with Ron, leading to The Situation being taken out in a stretcher after he hits his head on the wall. The season ends with the cast thinking Mike might not be joining them back at the Shore.

Season 2

The cast returned for Season 2 but this time, they went to Miami in the winter instead of waiting until the next summer to return to the Shore. By now, the roommates had formed an extremely close bond, which brought plenty of laughs and drama to the Shore. The highlight of the season was undoubtedly the infamous note anonymously written by Jenni Farley (JWoww) and Snooki to warn Sammi about Ron’s toxic behavior.

Angelina returned and has even more drama with the rest of the cast, particularly JWoww. Snooki and Vinny hook up, then Angelina hooks up with him shortly after. After another fight, Angelina leaves the Shore once again. The season sees plenty of drama between all the roommates before they return to the Shore for the next season.

Season 3

Many fans consider Season 3 to be the best of all the Jersey Shore seasons. The cast returned to the Shore after their season in Miami, and after the drama of last season, the cast was still closer than ever. This season introduced Deena, Snooki’s “meatball” friend. The two got up to plenty of ridiculous antics, not that Snooki needs a partner in crime to be entertaining. The third season saw Snooki get arrested for public intoxication, which is where the famous “Where’s the beach?” line came from.

JWoww starts a relationship with Roger Mathews, an old flame. There is also plenty of tension between Sammi and JWoww which caused Ronnie and Sammi to isolate themselves from the group. They end up coming back together with everyone but the two get in a few horrible fights that cause concern amongst the other roommates. Sammi leaves for a brief period but returns. The season has plenty of fights, funny moments, and drama. It is, to fans, the most quintessential season of Jersey Shore.

