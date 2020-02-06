‘The Jesus Rolls’ Trailer Reveals John Turturro’s ‘Big Lebowski’ Spinoff

A full-length trailer for The Jesus Rolls has been released online, offering a complete look at writer/director/star John Turturro’s upcoming Big Lebowski spinoff. The film finds Turtorro reprising his role as Jesus from the iconic Coen Brothers comedy The Big Lebowski, albeit without the involvement of the Coen Brothers. Turturro wrote and directed the film himself, which revolves around Jesus getting out of prison and immediately setting out on a freewheeling joyride of petty crime and romance with two friends, Petey (Bobby Cannavale) and Marie (Audrie Tatou). It’s both a spinoff of his Lebowski character and a tribute to the classic French farce Les Valseuses.

This movie looks fine, but I find it hard to get excited about a kind of unofficial spinoff of The Big Lebowski. What makes the films of the Coen Brothers so special is the mystery surrounding so many of their characters, and I really have no desire to delve deeper into Jesus’ life and psyche. But I could be wrong!

Turturro certainly assembled an impressive cast here, although one imagines most are cameos. The likes of Christopher Walken, Jon Hamm, Pete Davidson, and Susan Sarandon all appear in this here trailer.

Check out the Jesus Rolls trailer for yourself below, followed by the official poster. The film hits select theaters on February 28th and will be available on demand on March 6th.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Jesus Rolls: