The Jetty is heading across the pond in more ways than one. Variety reported today that the hit British mystery series starring Doctor Who alum Jenna Coleman has found another streaming home after a new deal inked by BBC Studios. Instead of appearing on just the BBC streamer BritBox as originally announced, it'll be shared with Hulu under a unique agreement that expands the brand's partnership beyond its owned-and-operated service. Better yet, the wait to see the buzzy show won't be long, as it's set to premiere on both platforms on December 13.

Though U.K. crime dramas are BritBox's bread and butter, The Jetty also makes sense on Hulu given its own selection of similar detective shows. The series also hails from showrunner Cat Jones, who previously wrote for the platform's original period drama Harlots. Across four episodes, Jones's mysterious new project follows Detective Ember Manning (Coleman) who is called to investigate a fire at a holiday home in a scenic Lancashire town. During her search for answers, however, she encounters a podcast journalist who connects the incident to a decades-old cold case involving a missing teen. Ember soon realizes that the case may be much closer to home than she initially thought, as it leads her down a rabbit hole of buried secrets involving her own late husband and an illicit love triangle between a 20-year-old man and two underage girls.

Coleman, who has also enjoyed small-screen appearances in Wilderness, The Serpent, and The Sandman in recent years, is joined by a cast packed with star power. Opposite her as Ember's late husband is none other than House of the Dragon's Targaryen king himself, Tom Glynn-Carney, with Alien: Romulus's Archie Renaux playing one of her colleagues and I May Destroy You's Weruche Opia playing the true crime podcaster Riz Samuel. David Ajala, Ralph Ineson, Ruby Stokes, Bo Bragason, Laura Marcus, and Amelia Bullmore also star, among others.

BBC Studios Is Feeling Confident Amid a String of Successes

Image via BBC

Following The Jetty, BBC Studios has a few more big shows crossing over to the U.S. next year, including the comedy series Black Ops at Hulu and Outrageous, an adaptation of the Mary Lovell biography The Mitford Girls, due out on BritBox. However, they seem to view the Coleman-led show even more highly as a potential hit stateside. The studio has gotten in a groove of late with shows either directly under their banner, like Ghosts, Bluey, and the recently renewed A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, or under a company they control, like the Emmy-winning Baby Reindeer, becoming remarkable hits. Hopes are high that The Jetty can also make a big splash now that it's confirmed to premiere on Hulu.

BBC Studios’ president of global content sales Janet Brown expressed confidence in the move to split the show's viewership after a wildly popular run in the U.K. She said:

"When you’re looking at a show that was the number one drama on the BBC in the UK this year, The Jetty, to then see it on BritBox is not a surprise. And you wouldn’t be surprised if you’d seen it on Hulu instead. I think what’s interesting is that in this market now, and with the great relationships that we have, is that we’re able to bring it to both of them. It is the case of really prioritizing which content we think is going to work for which buyer.”

The Jetty debuts on Hulu and BritBox on December 13. Stay tuned here at Collider for more updates as the four-part series nears release.